iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Board Meeting

1,995.5
(2.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:19:59 AM

Kirl. Brothers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The unaudited financial results for (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached prior intimation of board meeting. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results - Standalone & Consolidated, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed the prior Intimation of Board Meeting as per Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015. Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 6/- (300%) per equity share for FY 2023-24 Please find enclosed Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Please find outcome of Board Meeting Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting Record date for determining entitlement for dividend as recommended by the Board for FY 2023-24 is Friday, July 26, 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the 104th AGM, shall be paid on or before August 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the subject referred regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. You are requested take the above on your records. Please find attached unaudited results & limited review report for mentioned period. Unaudited Results for quarter & nine months ended 31.12.20223 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Kirl. Brothers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.