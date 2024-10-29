Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The unaudited financial results for (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached prior intimation of board meeting. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results - Standalone & Consolidated, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed the prior Intimation of Board Meeting as per Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015. Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 6/- (300%) per equity share for FY 2023-24 Please find enclosed Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Please find outcome of Board Meeting Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting Record date for determining entitlement for dividend as recommended by the Board for FY 2023-24 is Friday, July 26, 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the 104th AGM, shall be paid on or before August 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024