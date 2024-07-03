Summary

Fine Organic Industries is a pioneer and the largest producer of oleochemical-based additives in India and a key producer globally. The Company produces a wide range of specialty plant derived oleochemicals-based additives used in the foods, polymers, plastic, cosmetics, personal care, paint, ink, coatings feed nutrition and other specialty application in various industries. It is the first largest producer of to introduce slip additives in India. Its facilities are located at Ambernath, Badlapur and Dombivali, producing over 450 specialty additives.The Company has a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. The Company provides specialised products and technical services to the end-user industry, reinforced by inhouse manufacturing and design/engineering facilities, well equipped R&D, and a techno-commercial approach. As at 31st March 2023, the Company had a range of over 470 different products sold under the Fine Organics brand and 850+ direct customers (i.e., end-users) and over 180 distributors (who sold its products to more than 5,000 customers) from more than 80 countries.Ramesh Maganlal Shah and Prakash Damodar Kamat founded Fine Organic Industries in early 1970 at Mumbai, which was registered in 1973 as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932. It commissioned its first facility in Dombivli MIDC Industrial Area in 1973, i.e. the Dombivli Facility which carried out processing and supply of food additives in Gujarat

Read More