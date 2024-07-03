Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹4,400.45
Prev. Close₹4,523.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹933.77
Day's High₹4,559
Day's Low₹4,393.1
52 Week's High₹5,958.85
52 Week's Low₹4,021
Book Value₹676.26
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,478.43
P/E35.88
EPS126.06
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.33
15.33
15.33
15.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,845.96
1,506.8
943.17
723.51
Net Worth
1,861.29
1,522.13
958.5
738.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,858.42
1,121.29
1,026.22
852.04
yoy growth (%)
65.74
9.26
20.44
9.67
Raw materials
-1,194.18
-726.21
-606.36
-556.87
As % of sales
64.25
64.76
59.08
65.35
Employee costs
-85.37
-76.17
-69.43
-49.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
336.76
156.23
217.15
157.19
Depreciation
-39.9
-46.76
-34.65
-20.03
Tax paid
-86.09
-41.3
-50.65
-55.86
Working capital
167.48
69.77
163.86
53.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
65.74
9.26
20.44
9.67
Op profit growth
81.45
-18.64
43.97
11.78
EBIT growth
110.57
-26.85
38.43
25.98
Net profit growth
118.1
-30.97
64.3
26.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,122.95
3,023.08
1,876.26
1,133.22
1,038.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,122.95
3,023.08
1,876.26
1,133.22
1,038.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
71.88
64.15
32.89
17.1
20.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mukesh Maganlal Shah
Managing Director
Jayen Ramesh Shah
Whole Time Director & CEO
Tushar Ramesh Shah
Executive Director
Bimal Mukesh Shah
Independent Director
Prakash Apte
Independent Director
KAUSHIK DWARKADAS SHAH
Independent Director
MAHESH PANSUKHLAL SARDA
Independent Director
Thiruvengadam P
Independent Director
PRATIMA MADHUKAR UMARJI
Executive Director
Nikhil Dattatraya Kamat
Independent Director
Rashi Mehta
Reports by Fine Organic Industries Ltd
Summary
Fine Organic Industries is a pioneer and the largest producer of oleochemical-based additives in India and a key producer globally. The Company produces a wide range of specialty plant derived oleochemicals-based additives used in the foods, polymers, plastic, cosmetics, personal care, paint, ink, coatings feed nutrition and other specialty application in various industries. It is the first largest producer of to introduce slip additives in India. Its facilities are located at Ambernath, Badlapur and Dombivali, producing over 450 specialty additives.The Company has a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. The Company provides specialised products and technical services to the end-user industry, reinforced by inhouse manufacturing and design/engineering facilities, well equipped R&D, and a techno-commercial approach. As at 31st March 2023, the Company had a range of over 470 different products sold under the Fine Organics brand and 850+ direct customers (i.e., end-users) and over 180 distributors (who sold its products to more than 5,000 customers) from more than 80 countries.Ramesh Maganlal Shah and Prakash Damodar Kamat founded Fine Organic Industries in early 1970 at Mumbai, which was registered in 1973 as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932. It commissioned its first facility in Dombivli MIDC Industrial Area in 1973, i.e. the Dombivli Facility which carried out processing and supply of food additives in Gujarat
Read More
The Fine Organic Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4396.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fine Organic Industries Ltd is ₹13478.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fine Organic Industries Ltd is 35.88 and 6.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fine Organic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fine Organic Industries Ltd is ₹4021 and ₹5958.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fine Organic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.98%, 3 Years at 6.00%, 1 Year at -6.82%, 6 Month at -13.26%, 3 Month at -12.24% and 1 Month at -13.51%.
