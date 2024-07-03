iifl-logo-icon 1
Fine Organic Industries Ltd Share Price

4,396.1
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:58 PM

  • Open4,400.45
  • Day's High4,559
  • 52 Wk High5,958.85
  • Prev. Close4,523.1
  • Day's Low4,393.1
  • 52 Wk Low 4,021
  • Turnover (lac)933.77
  • P/E35.88
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value676.26
  • EPS126.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,478.43
  • Div. Yield0.22
No Records Found

Fine Organic Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

4,400.45

Prev. Close

4,523.1

Turnover(Lac.)

933.77

Day's High

4,559

Day's Low

4,393.1

52 Week's High

5,958.85

52 Week's Low

4,021

Book Value

676.26

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,478.43

P/E

35.88

EPS

126.06

Divi. Yield

0.22

Fine Organic Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

Fine Organic Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fine Organic Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.41%

Foreign: 0.40%

Indian: 74.59%

Non-Promoter- 16.46%

Institutions: 16.45%

Non-Institutions: 8.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fine Organic Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.33

15.33

15.33

15.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,845.96

1,506.8

943.17

723.51

Net Worth

1,861.29

1,522.13

958.5

738.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,858.42

1,121.29

1,026.22

852.04

yoy growth (%)

65.74

9.26

20.44

9.67

Raw materials

-1,194.18

-726.21

-606.36

-556.87

As % of sales

64.25

64.76

59.08

65.35

Employee costs

-85.37

-76.17

-69.43

-49.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

336.76

156.23

217.15

157.19

Depreciation

-39.9

-46.76

-34.65

-20.03

Tax paid

-86.09

-41.3

-50.65

-55.86

Working capital

167.48

69.77

163.86

53.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

65.74

9.26

20.44

9.67

Op profit growth

81.45

-18.64

43.97

11.78

EBIT growth

110.57

-26.85

38.43

25.98

Net profit growth

118.1

-30.97

64.3

26.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,122.95

3,023.08

1,876.26

1,133.22

1,038.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,122.95

3,023.08

1,876.26

1,133.22

1,038.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

71.88

64.15

32.89

17.1

20.19

Fine Organic Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fine Organic Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mukesh Maganlal Shah

Managing Director

Jayen Ramesh Shah

Whole Time Director & CEO

Tushar Ramesh Shah

Executive Director

Bimal Mukesh Shah

Independent Director

Prakash Apte

Independent Director

KAUSHIK DWARKADAS SHAH

Independent Director

MAHESH PANSUKHLAL SARDA

Independent Director

Thiruvengadam P

Independent Director

PRATIMA MADHUKAR UMARJI

Executive Director

Nikhil Dattatraya Kamat

Independent Director

Rashi Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fine Organic Industries Ltd

Summary

Fine Organic Industries is a pioneer and the largest producer of oleochemical-based additives in India and a key producer globally. The Company produces a wide range of specialty plant derived oleochemicals-based additives used in the foods, polymers, plastic, cosmetics, personal care, paint, ink, coatings feed nutrition and other specialty application in various industries. It is the first largest producer of to introduce slip additives in India. Its facilities are located at Ambernath, Badlapur and Dombivali, producing over 450 specialty additives.The Company has a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. The Company provides specialised products and technical services to the end-user industry, reinforced by inhouse manufacturing and design/engineering facilities, well equipped R&D, and a techno-commercial approach. As at 31st March 2023, the Company had a range of over 470 different products sold under the Fine Organics brand and 850+ direct customers (i.e., end-users) and over 180 distributors (who sold its products to more than 5,000 customers) from more than 80 countries.Ramesh Maganlal Shah and Prakash Damodar Kamat founded Fine Organic Industries in early 1970 at Mumbai, which was registered in 1973 as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932. It commissioned its first facility in Dombivli MIDC Industrial Area in 1973, i.e. the Dombivli Facility which carried out processing and supply of food additives in Gujarat
Company FAQs

What is the Fine Organic Industries Ltd share price today?

The Fine Organic Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4396.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fine Organic Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fine Organic Industries Ltd is ₹13478.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fine Organic Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fine Organic Industries Ltd is 35.88 and 6.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fine Organic Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fine Organic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fine Organic Industries Ltd is ₹4021 and ₹5958.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fine Organic Industries Ltd?

Fine Organic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.98%, 3 Years at 6.00%, 1 Year at -6.82%, 6 Month at -13.26%, 3 Month at -12.24% and 1 Month at -13.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fine Organic Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fine Organic Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 16.45 %
Public - 8.55 %

