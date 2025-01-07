Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,858.42
1,121.29
1,026.22
852.04
yoy growth (%)
65.74
9.26
20.44
9.67
Raw materials
-1,194.18
-726.21
-606.36
-556.87
As % of sales
64.25
64.76
59.08
65.35
Employee costs
-85.37
-76.17
-69.43
-49.03
As % of sales
4.59
6.79
6.76
5.75
Other costs
-230.34
-126.82
-114.33
-82.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.39
11.31
11.14
9.64
Operating profit
348.52
192.06
236.08
163.97
OPM
18.75
17.12
23
19.24
Depreciation
-39.9
-46.76
-34.65
-20.03
Interest expense
-5.05
-6.08
-4.78
-3.12
Other income
33.19
17.02
20.51
16.38
Profit before tax
336.76
156.23
217.15
157.19
Taxes
-86.09
-41.3
-50.65
-55.86
Tax rate
-25.56
-26.43
-23.32
-35.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
250.66
114.93
166.5
101.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
250.66
114.93
166.5
101.33
yoy growth (%)
118.1
-30.97
64.3
26.7
NPM
13.48
10.24
16.22
11.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.