iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fine Organic Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,481.1
(1.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fine Organic Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,858.42

1,121.29

1,026.22

852.04

yoy growth (%)

65.74

9.26

20.44

9.67

Raw materials

-1,194.18

-726.21

-606.36

-556.87

As % of sales

64.25

64.76

59.08

65.35

Employee costs

-85.37

-76.17

-69.43

-49.03

As % of sales

4.59

6.79

6.76

5.75

Other costs

-230.34

-126.82

-114.33

-82.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.39

11.31

11.14

9.64

Operating profit

348.52

192.06

236.08

163.97

OPM

18.75

17.12

23

19.24

Depreciation

-39.9

-46.76

-34.65

-20.03

Interest expense

-5.05

-6.08

-4.78

-3.12

Other income

33.19

17.02

20.51

16.38

Profit before tax

336.76

156.23

217.15

157.19

Taxes

-86.09

-41.3

-50.65

-55.86

Tax rate

-25.56

-26.43

-23.32

-35.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

250.66

114.93

166.5

101.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

250.66

114.93

166.5

101.33

yoy growth (%)

118.1

-30.97

64.3

26.7

NPM

13.48

10.24

16.22

11.89

Fine Organic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fine Organic Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.