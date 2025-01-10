Fine Organic Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.33
15.33
15.33
15.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,845.96
1,506.8
943.17
723.51
Net Worth
1,861.29
1,522.13
958.5
738.84
Minority Interest
Debt
4.23
28.52
58.53
89.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.68
1.95
1.73
1.15
Total Liabilities
1,867.2
1,552.6
1,018.76
829.16
Fixed Assets
262.46
254.47
243.43
222.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
115.58
53.07
43.11
43.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.7
12.14
9.56
8.49
Networking Capital
513.45
735.57
506.86
293.67
Inventories
195.22
298.71
201.65
108.93
Inventory Days
39.6
35.45
Sundry Debtors
348.03
476.92
331.59
175.17
Debtor Days
65.12
57.02
Other Current Assets
148.8
181.62
184.42
137.63
Sundry Creditors
-131.97
-170.72
-151.45
-99.03
Creditor Days
29.74
32.23
Other Current Liabilities
-46.63
-50.96
-59.35
-29.03
Cash
961.01
497.35
215.8
261.18
Total Assets
1,867.2
1,552.6
1,018.76
829.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.