|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
65.56
9.16
21.9
9.4
Op profit growth
82.93
-17.14
51.8
9.32
EBIT growth
110.9
-24.96
46.42
23.29
Net profit growth
115.76
-26.98
72.85
22.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.42
17.58
23.16
18.6
EBIT margin
19.06
14.96
21.77
18.12
Net profit margin
13.83
10.61
15.87
11.19
RoCE
38.86
21.67
37.85
37.65
RoNW
7.67
4.45
8.12
6.58
RoA
7.05
3.84
6.9
5.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
84.71
39.25
53.75
31.09
Dividend per share
9
11
7
7
Cash EPS
71.65
23.99
42.44
24.55
Book value per share
312.85
238.54
201.85
129.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
47.39
58.16
35.38
P/CEPS
56.02
95.15
44.8
P/B
12.83
9.56
9.42
EV/EBIDTA
30.52
31.54
22.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
22.51
Tax payout
-26.04
-25.57
-23.2
-36.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
45.03
47.34
49.01
55.05
Inventory days
35.18
41.52
38.81
38.85
Creditor days
-30.34
-35.86
-35.62
-35.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-70
-27.66
-46.87
-48.92
Net debt / equity
-0.18
-0.23
-0.13
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
-0.47
-0.87
-0.35
0.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.31
-64.06
-58.69
-65.5
Employee costs
-4.75
-7.02
-6.97
-6.06
Other costs
-12.5
-11.32
-11.15
-9.83
