|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Indian
74.59%
74.59%
74.59%
74.59%
74.59%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
16.45%
16.07%
15.22%
15.43%
15.94%
Non-Institutions
8.54%
8.92%
9.77%
9.57%
9.05%
Total Non-Promoter
25%
25%
25%
25%
25%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
