|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2024
|10 May 2024
|Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting The register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to Wednesday, August 21, 2024 both days inclusive for the purpose of the AGM and for the determination of shareholders who will be eligible to receive the dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith a summary of the proceedings of Twenty Second Annual General Meeting of the Company and the Chairmans Speech as delivered at the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
