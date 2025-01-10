To,

The Members of

Fine Organic Industries Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Fine Organic Industries Limited (herein referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (herein referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (herein referred to as "Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and their standalone proflt (including other comprehensive income),their standalone statement of changes in equity and their standalone cash flows for the year ended as on date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specifled under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor Rs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (herein referred to as "the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical

responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Rs.s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufflcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor Rs.s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

A. Revenue Recognition

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has recognized revenue from contracts with customers amounting to INR 1,95,114.29 Lakhs.

Revenue from contracts with customers is recognized when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services.

The Company has generally concluded that as principal, it typically controls the goods or services before transferring them to the customer.

The variety of terms that define when controls are transferred to the customer, as well as the high value of the transactions, give rise to the risk that revenue is not recognized in the correct period.

Revenue is measured net of returns and allowances, cash discounts, trade discounts and volume rebates (collectively Rs.discount and rebates Rs.). There is a risk that these discount and rebates are incorrectly recorded as it also requires a certain degree of estimation, resulting in understatement of the associated expenses and accrual.

Revenue is also an important element of how the Company measures its performance. The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before the risk and rewards have been transferred.

Accordingly, due to the signiflcant risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 Rs.Revenue from contracts with customers Rs., it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

{Refer to note no. 31 of the Standalone Financial Statements}.

Auditors Rs. Response:

Our audit procedures included the following:

? Assessed the Company Rs.s revenue recognition procedure as per Ind AS 115 Rs.Revenue from contracts with customers Rs..

¦ Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition, discounts and rebates.

¦ Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents. Further, in respect of these samples, checked that the revenue has been recognized as per the terms.

¦ To test cut off selected sample of sales transactions made pre-year and post-year end, agreeing the period of revenue recognition to third party support, such as transporter invoice and customer conflrmation of receipt of goods.

¦ Performed analytical procedures of revenue by streams to identify any unusual trends.

¦ The Company has provided conflrmations from customers on sample basis to support existence

assertion of trade receivables and assessed the relevant disclosures made in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements; to ensure revenue from contracts with customers are in accordance with the requirements of relevant Indian accounting standards (Ind AS).

? The company has provided balance conflrmation of Top 10 Customers along with reconciliations.

¦ In accordance with SA 505, we have obtained external conflrmation from Trade Receivables Parties on sample basis for top 10 parties and reconciliation were provided wherever necessary.

B. Allowance for Credit Losses

The Company applies Rs.simplified approach Rs. which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognised from initial recognition of the trade receivables. The Company uses historical default rates to determine impairment loss on the portfolio of trade receivables and adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions of its customers, their industry and geography of operations.

At every reporting date these historical default rates are reviewed and changes in the forward looking estimates are analysed.

In calculating expected credit loss, the Company also considers other related information for its customers, including credit periods, to estimate the probability of default in future and has taken into account estimates of possible effect from any uncertain events / litigations etc. The Management has exercised signiflcant judgement in estimating the allowance for credit losses.

{Refer to note no. 14 of the Standalone Financial Statements}

Auditor Rs.s Response:

Our audit procedures to test the effectiveness of controls over allowances for credit loss includes the following:

? Trade Receivables ageing report as on balance sheet date along with comparision to previous year

¦ Comparison and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default

? Status of recovery trade receivables as on April 30, 2024 out of the total outstanding as at March 31, 2024

? Veriflcation of calculation of the allowance for credit losses

¦ Testing the arithmetical accuracy and computation of the allowance prepared by the Management.

¦ Testing the allowance for credit loss through alt?rnate scenarios, including proflling of customers based on their attributes with various sensitivities around approach, the assumptions and reviewing the possible effect of any uncertain events / litigations to validate the management estimates.

C. Evaluation of uncertain tax imposition

The Company has material uncertain tax imposition

including matters under dispute which involves

signiflcant judgement to determine the possible

outcome of these disputes.

{Refer to note no. 42 of the Standalone Financial Statements}

Auditors Rs. Response:

? The Company has provided details of all pending assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024.

¦ We have obtained Management note / view on possible outcome and its impact on flnancial position of the Company for all pending assessments and disputed matters under litigations.

Emphasis of matters

6. We draw your attention to Note No. 53 of the Standalone Financial Statements with respect to the flre incident occurred at a plant adjacent to the small manufacturing Plant W124-A of the Company.

7. We draw your attention to Note No. 8.1 of the Standalone Financial Statement with respect to liquidation of Joint Venture Entity namely "FineADD Ingredients GmbH" and write off of book value of Investment in Standalone Financial Statements.

Our opinion is not modifled in respect to the matters referred in above para 6 & 7.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITOR Rs.S REPORT THEREON

8. The Company Rs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Rs. report including Annexures to Directors Rs. Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Annual Report, Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditor Rs.s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

9. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENT Rs.S RESPONSIBILITY AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10. The Company Rs.s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters specifled in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the flnancial position, flnancial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian accounting Standards specifled under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making Judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of internal flnancial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

11. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company Rs.s ability to contin?e as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management/Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company Rs.s flnancial reporting process.

AUDITOR Rs.S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor Rs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable Assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufflcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal flnancial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal flnancial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

¦ Evaluate the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

¦ Concludeon the appropriatenessof themanagement Rs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company Rs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor Rs.s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Audit report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

¦ Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) To eval?ate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor Rs.s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

18. As required by the Companies (Auditor Rs.s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Rs.Annexure - I Rs. a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the Purposes of Our audit of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 (as amended).

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, none of the Directors of the Company incorporated in India is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls; refer to our separate report in Rs.Annexure - II Rs.. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company Rs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

20. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor Rs.s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position, (if any) in its Standalone Financial Statements.

b) The Company has made Provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long- term contracts including derivative contracts in its Standalone Financial Statements.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) This clause is omitted vide notification dated March 24, 2021, in the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2021 effective from April 01, 2021.

e) (i) The management has represented that, to

the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (Which are material either individuaLLy or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

? directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

¦ provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (Which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

? directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

¦ provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (e) (i) and (e) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

f) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of

the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note no. 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

g) Based on our examinations which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As Proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023 for reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors Rules) 2014 on preservation of Audit Trail as per the Statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

21. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor Rs.s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its Directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

ICAI UDIN:24137872BKAVBE3920 For B Y & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 123423W CA Maulik N. Lodaya Partner Membership Number: 137872 Mumbai : May 10, 2024

Rs.Annexure - I Rs. to the Independent Auditor Rs.s Report of even date to the members of Fine Organic Industries Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanation

provided by management and the records examined by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) According to the information and explanation

provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details of the Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has a program of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with the programme, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation provided by management and the records examined by us, the Title Deeds of all the Immovable Properties (other than properties where the Company is lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in the favour of lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company is following the

Cost Model for accounting of Property, Plant & Equipment and accordingly, Revaluation of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible Assets is not permitted. Hence reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, there are no proceedings initiated during the year and/or are pending during any of the preceding financial years against the Company for holding any Benami Property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, reporting under Clause 3(i)(e) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified on regular

interval by the management. In our opinion, the procedures for physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, we are of the opinion that no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has sanctioned with working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions against the security of its current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, during the year, the Company has made investment in, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

The Company has made investment in its wholly owned Subsidiary Company during the year. Details of investment are given below:

Aggregate amount invested during the year Unquoted Investment in Equity shares of wholly owned Subsidiary Company 250.00 Unquoted Investment in 1% Non-CumuLative Non-Participative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference shares of wholly owned Subsidiary Company 6,000.00 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date 6,250.00

The company has provided loans or advances which is in the nature of loans to its wholly owned Subsidiary company during the year. Hence, the details of Loan or advances made during the year is as follows: -

Short term loan given to its wholly owned subsidiary company and repaid during the financia! year 2023-24 41.00

(a) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, during the year, the Company had provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year

(A) During the year, in aggregate, company has given loan or advances which is in form of short -term Loan of INR 41.00 Lakhs which was repaid along with interest by its wholly owned subsidiary Company during the Financial year 2023-24 and balance outstanding as on balance sheet date is NIL.

(B) The company has not given any loans or advances and guarantees or security, during the year to any other parties other than Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates and accordingly reporting under clause 3(iii)

(a)(B) of the said order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records

examined by us, terms and conditions of investments made during the year are not prejudicial to the Company Rs.s interest.

(c) The Company has given loans and advances in the nature of loans to its wholly owned subsidiary company during the year and the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amount along with Interest thereon are regular.

(d) The Company has given loans and advances in the nature of loans to its wholly owned subsidiary company during the year. However, the advance in the form of short term loan and the same has been repaid during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company for overdue of loans for more than ninety days and thus no need to take reasonable steps for recovery of principal and interest.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not renewed or extended or granted any fresh loans to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties which has fallen due during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to its wholly owned subsidiary company (ReLated party) (as defined in section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has, wherever applicable, complied the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

(v) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not accepted deposits / amounts

deemed to be deposits as per the directive issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisi?n of the sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule made thereunder. Henee reporting under clause 3(v) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, such accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, in respect

of statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Scheme, Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess have generally been deposited regularly with the appropriate authorities, as appearing in the books of accounts. Further, there are no dues undisputed in respect of Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess outstanding as at Balance Sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited as on the Balance Sheet date on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 149.17 April 2015 to March 2016 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal), Mumbai - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 171.63 April 2016 to March 2017 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal), Mumbai - Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 505.56 April 2017 to March 2018 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal), Mumbai - MVAT Act 2006 VAT 27.16 April 2014 to March 2015 Department of Sales Tax -

(viii) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, which is not recorded in the Books of Accounts. Hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the term loans obtained by the Company has been applied for the purpose for which it is obtained, and no amount of loan has been diverted. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company have not raised funds on short term basis, and same have not been utilized for long-term purposes during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not utilized funds obtained from any entity or person on account to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries and Joint Venture Companies. Henee reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries and Joint Venture Companies. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placements of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, no fraud has been noticed or reported during the year on the Company or by the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(a) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Since no fraud has been noticed or reported during the year on the Company or by the Company, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 is required to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government. Hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, no whistle-blower complaint has been received by the Company during the year.

Hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company is not covered under the category of Nidhi Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has complied with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 in respect of all transactions with related parties and details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit are considered by us and has been dealt with, as per SA - 610 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

(xv) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with any of its director and, wherever applicable, complied with provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of any non- cash transactions entered with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as deflned in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Henee, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Aeeording to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as deflned in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Henee, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the said Order, for the Group not having any other CIC as a part of the Group is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the flnancial year and in the immediately preceding flnancial year. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and on the basis of the flnancial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of flnancial assets and payment of flnancial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements examined by us, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, there are no projects other than ongoing projects and accordingly reporting under clause 3(XX)(a) of the said order is not applicable to the Company

(b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has transferred the unspent amount of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to ongoing projects to a separate bank account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

ICAI UDIN:24137872BKAVBE3920 For B Y & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 123423W CA Maulik N. Lodaya Partner Membership Number: 137872 Mumbai : May 10, 2024

Annexure II to the Independent Auditor Rs.s Report of even date to the members of Fine Organic Industries Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of Fine Organic Industries Limited (hereinafter referred to as Rs.the Company Rs.) as on that date.

MANAGEMENT Rs.S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL

FINANCIAL CONTROLS

2. The Company Rs.s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as "the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITOR Rs.S RESPONSIBILITY

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Rs.Guidance Note Rs.) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor Rs.s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company Rs.s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

6. A Company Rs.s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company Rs.s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company Rs.s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud

may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal flnancial Controls over flnancial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal flnancial control over flnancial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal flnancial controls system over flnancial reporting and such internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024,

based on the criteria for internal flnancial control over flnancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.