iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fine Organic Industries Ltd Board Meeting

4,404.8
(-0.21%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:58 AM

Fine Organic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
Fine Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Board of directors inter alia consider and approved the financials results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Fine Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Company has approved Quarterly results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202429 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Board approved the financial results of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Fine Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Board Approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has, inter alia considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the following: 1) Redesignation of Mr. Mukesh Shah from Chairman and Managing Director to Chairman and Whole Time Director with effect from April 01, 2024. 2) Redesignation of Mr. Jayen Shah from Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer to Managing Director with effect from April 01, 2024. 3) Redesignation of Mr. Tushar Shah from Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer to Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 01, 2024. 4) Ms. Sonali Bhadani as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 01, 2024 5) Ms. Rashi Mehta (DIN 10420079) as an Additional Director in capacity of Non Executive Independent Director with effect from February 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) We have published an extract of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

Fine Organic: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fine Organic Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.