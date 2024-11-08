|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Fine Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Board of directors inter alia consider and approved the financials results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Fine Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Company has approved Quarterly results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Board approved the financial results of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Fine Organic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Board Approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has, inter alia considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the following: 1) Redesignation of Mr. Mukesh Shah from Chairman and Managing Director to Chairman and Whole Time Director with effect from April 01, 2024. 2) Redesignation of Mr. Jayen Shah from Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer to Managing Director with effect from April 01, 2024. 3) Redesignation of Mr. Tushar Shah from Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer to Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 01, 2024. 4) Ms. Sonali Bhadani as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 01, 2024 5) Ms. Rashi Mehta (DIN 10420079) as an Additional Director in capacity of Non Executive Independent Director with effect from February 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) We have published an extract of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
