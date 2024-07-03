Summary

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is a leading manufacture of mission critical Material Handling Equipment and Power Transmission Solution. The Company is involved in design and manufacturing of Material Handling Equipment and Industrial Gears and involved in providing erection and commissioning solutions for its products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets sophisticated range of products through their network spread across India and through foreign equity participating companies in Singapore, Australia, South Africa, China and Dubai in the Middle East.The companys product range includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commission of wagon tipplers, bucket wheel stacker or reclaimers, barrel-type blender reclaimers, fertilizer reclaiming scrapers, limestone pre-homegenizing and blending plants etc. The company is the first company in India to have manufactured sophisticated equipment for Bulk Material Handling. Elecon Engineering Company Ltd was established in the year 1951. The company is the pioneer, in the manufacture of material handling equipment in India. The company developed and perfected their skills in design, manufacture, erection and commissioning of coal handling plants. Over the years, they expanded their skills and expertise for designing and execution of turnkey contracts.In the year 1984, the company received government approval for their diversification into the manufacture of 1000 hydraulic fluid couplings per annum and in

