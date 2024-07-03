iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Share Price

612.55
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open633.85
  • Day's High636.85
  • 52 Wk High739.1
  • Prev. Close633.85
  • Day's Low605.1
  • 52 Wk Low 395.15
  • Turnover (lac)1,724.18
  • P/E49.85
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value65.5
  • EPS12.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,745.62
  • Div. Yield0.24
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

633.85

Prev. Close

633.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1,724.18

Day's High

636.85

Day's Low

605.1

52 Week's High

739.1

52 Week's Low

395.15

Book Value

65.5

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,745.62

P/E

49.85

EPS

12.72

Divi. Yield

0.24

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 28 Oct, 2024

arrow

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.27%

Non-Promoter- 12.81%

Institutions: 12.81%

Non-Institutions: 27.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.44

22.44

22.44

22.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,325.07

1,056.92

885.11

796.93

Net Worth

1,347.51

1,079.36

907.55

819.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

884.42

796.36

835.73

911.26

yoy growth (%)

11.05

-4.71

-8.28

-1.3

Raw materials

-417.6

-363.22

-326.68

-401.7

As % of sales

47.21

45.61

39.08

44.08

Employee costs

-58.5

-63.67

-71.45

-65.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

123.61

58.28

1.27

5.08

Depreciation

-38.25

-42.31

-43.69

-48.07

Tax paid

-28.09

-22.01

71.14

2.99

Working capital

-18.67

-37.66

-11.62

52.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.05

-4.71

-8.28

-1.3

Op profit growth

27.92

36.52

-3.95

-33.57

EBIT growth

38.21

58.08

-1.7

-42.12

Net profit growth

163.38

-49.92

795.86

-61.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,937.42

1,529.68

1,211.95

1,044.71

1,088.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,937.42

1,529.68

1,211.95

1,044.71

1,088.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

50.47

23.31

10

7.6

9.43

View Annually Results

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prayasvin B Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pradip M Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prashant C Amin

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sonal V Ambani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharti Isarani

Independent Director

Pranav Amin

Independent Director

Ashutosh Arvind Pednekar

Non Executive Director

Aayush Shah

Independent Director

Nirmal P Bhogilal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

Summary

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is a leading manufacture of mission critical Material Handling Equipment and Power Transmission Solution. The Company is involved in design and manufacturing of Material Handling Equipment and Industrial Gears and involved in providing erection and commissioning solutions for its products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets sophisticated range of products through their network spread across India and through foreign equity participating companies in Singapore, Australia, South Africa, China and Dubai in the Middle East.The companys product range includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commission of wagon tipplers, bucket wheel stacker or reclaimers, barrel-type blender reclaimers, fertilizer reclaiming scrapers, limestone pre-homegenizing and blending plants etc. The company is the first company in India to have manufactured sophisticated equipment for Bulk Material Handling. Elecon Engineering Company Ltd was established in the year 1951. The company is the pioneer, in the manufacture of material handling equipment in India. The company developed and perfected their skills in design, manufacture, erection and commissioning of coal handling plants. Over the years, they expanded their skills and expertise for designing and execution of turnkey contracts.In the year 1984, the company received government approval for their diversification into the manufacture of 1000 hydraulic fluid couplings per annum and in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Elecon Engineering Company Ltd share price today?

The Elecon Engineering Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹612.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is ₹13745.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is 49.85 and 9.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elecon Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is ₹395.15 and ₹739.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd?

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.53%, 3 Years at 87.73%, 1 Year at 37.53%, 6 Month at -5.14%, 3 Month at -8.12% and 1 Month at 1.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.27 %
Institutions - 12.82 %
Public - 27.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.