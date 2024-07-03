Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹633.85
Prev. Close₹633.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,724.18
Day's High₹636.85
Day's Low₹605.1
52 Week's High₹739.1
52 Week's Low₹395.15
Book Value₹65.5
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,745.62
P/E49.85
EPS12.72
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.44
22.44
22.44
22.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,325.07
1,056.92
885.11
796.93
Net Worth
1,347.51
1,079.36
907.55
819.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
884.42
796.36
835.73
911.26
yoy growth (%)
11.05
-4.71
-8.28
-1.3
Raw materials
-417.6
-363.22
-326.68
-401.7
As % of sales
47.21
45.61
39.08
44.08
Employee costs
-58.5
-63.67
-71.45
-65.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
123.61
58.28
1.27
5.08
Depreciation
-38.25
-42.31
-43.69
-48.07
Tax paid
-28.09
-22.01
71.14
2.99
Working capital
-18.67
-37.66
-11.62
52.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.05
-4.71
-8.28
-1.3
Op profit growth
27.92
36.52
-3.95
-33.57
EBIT growth
38.21
58.08
-1.7
-42.12
Net profit growth
163.38
-49.92
795.86
-61.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,937.42
1,529.68
1,211.95
1,044.71
1,088.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,937.42
1,529.68
1,211.95
1,044.71
1,088.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
50.47
23.31
10
7.6
9.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prayasvin B Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pradip M Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prashant C Amin
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sonal V Ambani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharti Isarani
Independent Director
Pranav Amin
Independent Director
Ashutosh Arvind Pednekar
Non Executive Director
Aayush Shah
Independent Director
Nirmal P Bhogilal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
Summary
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is a leading manufacture of mission critical Material Handling Equipment and Power Transmission Solution. The Company is involved in design and manufacturing of Material Handling Equipment and Industrial Gears and involved in providing erection and commissioning solutions for its products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets sophisticated range of products through their network spread across India and through foreign equity participating companies in Singapore, Australia, South Africa, China and Dubai in the Middle East.The companys product range includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commission of wagon tipplers, bucket wheel stacker or reclaimers, barrel-type blender reclaimers, fertilizer reclaiming scrapers, limestone pre-homegenizing and blending plants etc. The company is the first company in India to have manufactured sophisticated equipment for Bulk Material Handling. Elecon Engineering Company Ltd was established in the year 1951. The company is the pioneer, in the manufacture of material handling equipment in India. The company developed and perfected their skills in design, manufacture, erection and commissioning of coal handling plants. Over the years, they expanded their skills and expertise for designing and execution of turnkey contracts.In the year 1984, the company received government approval for their diversification into the manufacture of 1000 hydraulic fluid couplings per annum and in
The Elecon Engineering Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹612.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is ₹13745.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is 49.85 and 9.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elecon Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is ₹395.15 and ₹739.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.53%, 3 Years at 87.73%, 1 Year at 37.53%, 6 Month at -5.14%, 3 Month at -8.12% and 1 Month at 1.77%.
