Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19th April, 2024 is attached. Subject to the approval of members of the Company, the Board of Directors has approved Sub-division of equity shares of the Company. Details as per attached letter. This is to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 19th July, 2024 as the Record date for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of existing Equity share of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ELECON ENGINEERING CO.LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ELECON ENGINEERING CO.LTD. (505700) RECORD DATE 19.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 19/07/2024 DR-676/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE205B01023 of Rs. 2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 19/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024) The Sub-division of the equity shares of the Company will take effect under new ISIN of the Company. The letter in this regard is attached. This is in continuation to our earlier letter dated 4th July, 2024, with respect to intimating record date i.e. 19th July, 2024 fixed for sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company from 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each, fully paid-up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each, fully paid-up. We wish to inform you that the above sub-division of the equity shares will take effect under the New ISIN - INE205B01031. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240708-30 dated July 08, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ELECON ENGINEERING CO.LTD. (505700) New ISIN No. INE205B01031 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.2/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 19-07-2024 (DR- 676/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.07.2024)