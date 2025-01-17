Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.2
-4.02
-11
3.63
Op profit growth
32.77
32.22
1.73
10.64
EBIT growth
48.26
46.59
-39.65
103.7
Net profit growth
143.77
-35.75
27.94
836.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.47
17.76
12.89
11.28
EBIT margin
17.15
13.32
8.72
12.86
Net profit margin
11.67
5.51
8.24
5.73
RoCE
16.28
10.53
6.81
10.71
RoNW
3.56
1.62
2.76
2.37
RoA
2.77
1.09
1.6
1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.52
5.14
7.99
6.25
Dividend per share
1.4
0.4
0
0.2
Cash EPS
8.19
0.49
3.24
1.98
Book value per share
93.6
81.92
76.13
68.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.74
6.16
1.19
5.06
P/CEPS
8.78
64.4
2.93
15.97
P/B
0.76
0.38
0.12
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
6.48
4.72
3.55
5.75
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.76
-29.79
391.39
-21.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
139.92
195.61
202.01
188.6
Inventory days
77.62
97.26
104.92
90.17
Creditor days
-132.46
-200.45
-177.14
-142.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.52
-2.32
-1.23
-2.15
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.21
0.36
0.61
Net debt / op. profit
0.15
1.04
2.22
3.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.5
-46.45
-41.46
-46.2
Employee costs
-10.65
-11.28
-12.3
-11.35
Other costs
-21.37
-24.48
-33.33
-31.16
