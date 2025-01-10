Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.44
22.44
22.44
22.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,325.07
1,056.92
885.11
796.93
Net Worth
1,347.51
1,079.36
907.55
819.37
Minority Interest
Debt
43.48
20.24
116.61
252.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.38
33.29
37.33
46.13
Total Liabilities
1,423.37
1,132.89
1,061.49
1,118.26
Fixed Assets
623.64
605.7
588.09
614.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
341.86
138
118.54
118.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.98
7.09
9.73
16.14
Networking Capital
334.54
246.42
306.06
318.61
Inventories
154.13
175.74
180.42
176.11
Inventory Days
74.45
80.71
Sundry Debtors
406.53
299.44
379.09
466.89
Debtor Days
156.44
213.99
Other Current Assets
117.05
61.09
130.13
275.4
Sundry Creditors
-160.83
-151.84
-214.42
-361.61
Creditor Days
88.49
165.73
Other Current Liabilities
-182.34
-138.01
-169.16
-238.18
Cash
116.35
135.68
39.08
50.61
Total Assets
1,423.37
1,132.89
1,061.5
1,118.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.