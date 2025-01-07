iifl-logo-icon 1
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

611.55
(1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

884.42

796.36

835.73

911.26

yoy growth (%)

11.05

-4.71

-8.28

-1.3

Raw materials

-417.6

-363.22

-326.68

-401.7

As % of sales

47.21

45.61

39.08

44.08

Employee costs

-58.5

-63.67

-71.45

-65.34

As % of sales

6.61

7.99

8.54

7.17

Other costs

-223.33

-224.86

-331.68

-333.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.25

28.23

39.68

36.64

Operating profit

184.98

144.59

105.91

110.28

OPM

20.91

18.15

12.67

12.1

Depreciation

-38.25

-42.31

-43.69

-48.07

Interest expense

-32.67

-54.79

-70.24

-67.67

Other income

9.55

10.79

9.3

10.55

Profit before tax

123.61

58.28

1.27

5.08

Taxes

-28.09

-22.01

71.14

2.99

Tax rate

-22.72

-37.77

5,567.02

58.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

95.51

36.26

72.41

8.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

95.51

36.26

72.41

8.08

yoy growth (%)

163.38

-49.92

795.86

-61.61

NPM

10.79

4.55

8.66

0.88

