Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
884.42
796.36
835.73
911.26
yoy growth (%)
11.05
-4.71
-8.28
-1.3
Raw materials
-417.6
-363.22
-326.68
-401.7
As % of sales
47.21
45.61
39.08
44.08
Employee costs
-58.5
-63.67
-71.45
-65.34
As % of sales
6.61
7.99
8.54
7.17
Other costs
-223.33
-224.86
-331.68
-333.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.25
28.23
39.68
36.64
Operating profit
184.98
144.59
105.91
110.28
OPM
20.91
18.15
12.67
12.1
Depreciation
-38.25
-42.31
-43.69
-48.07
Interest expense
-32.67
-54.79
-70.24
-67.67
Other income
9.55
10.79
9.3
10.55
Profit before tax
123.61
58.28
1.27
5.08
Taxes
-28.09
-22.01
71.14
2.99
Tax rate
-22.72
-37.77
5,567.02
58.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
95.51
36.26
72.41
8.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
95.51
36.26
72.41
8.08
yoy growth (%)
163.38
-49.92
795.86
-61.61
NPM
10.79
4.55
8.66
0.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.