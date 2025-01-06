Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
123.61
58.28
1.27
5.08
Depreciation
-38.25
-42.31
-43.69
-48.07
Tax paid
-28.09
-22.01
71.14
2.99
Working capital
-18.67
-37.66
-11.62
52.59
Other operating items
Operating
38.59
-43.7
17.1
12.6
Capital expenditure
-44.79
-0.59
12.93
4
Free cash flow
-6.19
-44.29
30.03
16.61
Equity raised
1,586.52
1,520.48
1,395.7
1,409.31
Investing
-0.1
-0.5
-41.24
32.64
Financing
-82.67
-66.04
-106.43
54.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.24
Net in cash
1,497.54
1,409.64
1,278.06
1,515.33
