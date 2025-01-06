iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

605.3
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

Elecon Engg.Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

123.61

58.28

1.27

5.08

Depreciation

-38.25

-42.31

-43.69

-48.07

Tax paid

-28.09

-22.01

71.14

2.99

Working capital

-18.67

-37.66

-11.62

52.59

Other operating items

Operating

38.59

-43.7

17.1

12.6

Capital expenditure

-44.79

-0.59

12.93

4

Free cash flow

-6.19

-44.29

30.03

16.61

Equity raised

1,586.52

1,520.48

1,395.7

1,409.31

Investing

-0.1

-0.5

-41.24

32.64

Financing

-82.67

-66.04

-106.43

54.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.24

Net in cash

1,497.54

1,409.64

1,278.06

1,515.33

Elecon Engg.Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.