|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jun 2024
|17 May 2024
|AGM 25/06/2024 Notice of the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 25th June, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) Proceedings of 64th Annual General Meeting alongwith Chairman speech is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Voting Results of the 64th Annual General Meeting alongwith Scrutinizer Report is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)
