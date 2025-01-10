To,

The Members of

ELECON ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Elecon Engineering Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matters No. Auditors Response 1. i Allowance for Expected credit loss on trade receivables. We applied the following audit procedures among others, to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence: Evaluation of trade receivables for impairment requires exercise of judgement and involves consideration of various factors. These factors include customers ability and willingness to pay the outstanding amounts, past due receivables, financial and economic difficulties of customers; • Evaluating the accounting policy for impairment of trade receivables in terms of the relevant Indian accounting standard; This assessment is done for each group of customers resulting from possible defaults over the expected life of the receivables. Based on this assessment, credit loss rate is determined in provision matrix. The credit loss rate is based on the experience of actual credit losses over past years adjusted to reflect the current economic conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. Based on such credit loss rate, the Company records expected credit loss (ECL) allowance for trade receivables. • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key internal financial controls. These controls relate to measurement of ECL on trade receivables; In view of the above, we have considered measurement of ECL on trade receivables (including retention monies) as a key audit matter. • Evaluated monitoring mechanism by the company related to credit control, collection of trade receivables, follow up for past due amounts and for identification and recognition of corresponding impairment losses; • For past due receivables, we examined the ageing of receivables, impairment losses provided/ reversed during the year and compared them to historical experience; • Evaluating the Companys assessment regarding credit worthiness of such customers and identification of the credit impaired customers; • Balance confirmation requests were circulated to some of the customers, selected basis random sampling; • We evaluated the historical credit loss experience, current observable data and forward-looking outlook; • Assessing the adequacy of the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements with reference to the relevant Indian accounting standards. 2. ; Related party transactions We applied the following audit procedures among others, to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence: The Company has undertaken several transactions with its related parties. These include sale of goods, purchase of goods and availing services from related parties. We identified related party transactions as a key audit matter due to significance of related party transactions, increased regulatory compliances and risk of such transactions remaining undisclosed in the financial statements. • Obtained and read the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, obtaining approval, recording and disclosure of related party transactions; • Read minutes of shareholder meetings, board meetings, audit committee meetings and reports of Internal Auditors regarding Companys assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length; • Tested, on a sample basis, related party transactions with the underlying contracts, confirmations and other supporting documents; • Verified the related party information disclosed in the financial statements as per the relevant Indian accounting standards with the underlying supporting documents, on a sample basis. 3. IT systems and controls over financial reporting. We applied the following audit procedures among others, to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence: We identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Company because its financial accounting and reporting systems are fundamentally reliant on i IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes, specifically with respect to revenue and raw material consumption. Also, due to large transaction volumes and the i increasing challenge to protect the integrity of the Companys systems and data, cyber security has become more significant. • Assessed the complexity of the IT environment through discussion with the IT team and identified IT applications that are relevant to our audit; Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations, IT application j controls and interfaces between IT applications are required to be designed and to operate i effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting. • Assessed the design and evaluation of the operating effectiveness of IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations; • Performed inquiry procedures with the IT team of the Company in respect of the overall security architecture and any key threats addressed by the Company in the current year; • Assessed the design and evaluation of the operating effectiveness of IT application controls in the key processes impacting financial reporting of the Company; • Assessed the operating effectiveness of controls relating to data transmission through the different IT systems to the financial reporting systems.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to that Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (Also refer our comments in para 2(h)(vi));

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note No. - 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on, long term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note No. - 8 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No.

- 47(h) to the Standalone Financial Statement no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No.

- 47(i) to the Standalone Financial Statement no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under a) and b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013;

The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend;

As stated in note no.- 17.2 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend;

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit logs) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software except for the certain areas like Purchase invoice, Purchase Order, Sales Order, Price Master, Bill of Material and Purchase Requisition were enabled from August / September 2023. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full Particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full Particulars of intangible assets;

b) The Company has a programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment, investment property and right-of-use assets so by which all the items are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, the Company has physically verified certain Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and the discrepancies were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except the following:

Description of property Gross carrying value held (Rs in Lakhs) Title deeds held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since which date Reason for not being held in name of company Land - Survey No.79/P, 82/ P1, 94/9, 99/1P, 100P, 108/ P4, Naransari, Bhachau, Kutch 37 Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited No August 29, 2008 Mutation Pending

d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

e) As disclosed in note no. 47(a) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company does not have any proceedings initiated or pending for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder;

ii. a) The physical verification of inventories except goods-in-transit have been conducted by the management during the year. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the books records were not material and have been properly dealt in the books of account;

b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate during the year from various banks on the basis of security of current assets. The discrepancies in quarterly filed returns or statements with the books of accounts, which are not material, are mentioned in note no.18.1(i)(f) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

iii. a) During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence reporting under clause 3 (iii) a) of the order is not applicable;

b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

c) In the case of loans granted by the Company in earlier years, in our opinion, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular as per stipulation;

d) There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans granted in earlier years;

e) There are no loans which has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties;

f) During the year the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence reporting under clause 3 (iii) f) of the order is not applicable;

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investment made, guarantee and securities provided, as applicable;

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable;

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues to the extent applicable to the Company, in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in clause a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of any disputes are given below:

Sr. No. Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (net of amount paid under protest) Amount paid under protest Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2,811 249 2009 to 2014 CESTAT, Ahmedabad 2 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1,869 - November 2014 to June 2017 Gujarat High Court 3 Goods & Service Tax, Act 2017 Goods & Service Tax 927 93 July 2017 Additional Commissioner of GST & Central Excise 4 Central Excise Act, 1944 & Finance Act, 1994 Excise Duty and Service tax 7 68 July 2017 Gujarat High court 5 Sales Tax Act Sales Tax / Value Added Tax 12 2010-11 Commissioner of Tax 6 Goods & Service Tax, Act Goods & Service Tax 25 0 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner of GST & Central Excise 7 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,387 1,174 A.Y.2009-10, A.Y.2014-15 to A.Y.2018-19, A.Y. 20-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. As disclosed in note no.- 47(d) of the Standalone Financial Statements, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

ix. a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

b) As disclosed in note no. 47(b) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) On an examination of the records of the company, we report that the funds of term loans have been utilised for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

d) We report that the company has not utilised funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes;

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies;

x. a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) a) of the order is not applicable;

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence the reporting under clause 3 (x) b) of the order is not applicable;

xi. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year;

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable;

xiii. The Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties;

xiv. a) In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) We have considered report of the internal auditors for the period under audit; issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

xv. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence, the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable;

xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) a), b) and c) of the order is not applicable; b) As informed to us by the Management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi) d) of the Order is not applicable;

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and during the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year;

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

xx. a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xx) a) of the Order is not applicable; b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xx) b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of subsection 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Elecon Engineering Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31,2024 except for the matters stated in the para 2(h)(vi) of Report on other legal and regulatory requirements on reporting under Rule 11(g), based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.