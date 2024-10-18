iifl-logo-icon 1
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Board Meeting

617.3
(9.03%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Elecon Engg.Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
ELECON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 declaration of Interim Dividend if any and fixation of record date. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 18th October, 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202429 Jun 2024
ELECON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17th July, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202430 Mar 2024
ELECON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 alongwith related segment wise financial results and to recommend dividend if any. Audited Result & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/04/2024) ELECON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th April, 2024 ELECON ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 19 Apr 2024 to consider Stock split. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.04.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19th April, 2024 is attached. The Board of Director has recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per equity share of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.04.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202430 Dec 2023
ELECON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 alongwith related segment wise financial results and other agenda. ELECON ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 25 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Other business. Outcome of Board meeting held on 25th January, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)

