Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Dividend

598.15
(-3.10%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Elecon Engg.Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 Oct 202428 Oct 202428 Oct 20240.550Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 18th October, 2024 is attached Board of Director declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 details as per attached letter. Declaration of an Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of Re. 0.50/- (i.e. 50%) per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each
Dividend19 Apr 202414 Jun 2024-2100Final
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19th April, 2024 is attached. The Board of Director has recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per equity share of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year 2023-24.

