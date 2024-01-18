|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|0.5
|50
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 18th October, 2024 is attached Board of Director declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 details as per attached letter. Declaration of an Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of Re. 0.50/- (i.e. 50%) per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each
|Dividend
|19 Apr 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|-
|2
|100
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 19th April, 2024 is attached. The Board of Director has recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per equity share of Rs. 2.00 each for the financial year 2023-24.
