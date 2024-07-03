Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹216.6
Prev. Close₹216.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,785.63
Day's High₹216.99
Day's Low₹204.1
52 Week's High₹351.6
52 Week's Low₹175.25
Book Value₹65.39
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,223.2
P/E24.01
EPS9.03
Divi. Yield1.43
IRCON's revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
188.1
188.1
188.1
94.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,583.66
4,990.38
4,432.86
4,312.43
Net Worth
5,771.76
5,178.48
4,620.96
4,406.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,947.77
5,202.45
3,896.39
3,024.23
yoy growth (%)
-4.89
33.51
28.83
25.04
Raw materials
-578.4
-365.6
-349.29
-371.99
As % of sales
11.69
7.02
8.96
12.3
Employee costs
-229.33
-261.37
-231.88
-150.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
574.02
672.57
533.31
457.85
Depreciation
-24.84
-15.93
-12.86
-17.88
Tax paid
-169.46
-182.79
-142.45
-162.69
Working capital
339.77
-1,842.73
-440.04
77.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.89
33.51
28.83
25.04
Op profit growth
-24.23
21.11
8.53
10.04
EBIT growth
-15.87
17.06
15.31
-19.68
Net profit growth
-17.39
25.3
5.96
-6.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,513.65
10,367.93
7,379.67
5,349.83
5,391.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,513.65
10,367.93
7,379.67
5,349.83
5,391.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
403.09
413.4
265.98
188.48
178.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Works)
Parag Verma
Non Official Independent Direc
Kartik Chandulal Bhadra
Director (Finance)
Ragini Advani
Director (Projects)
Anand Kumar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Gurwala
CMD & CEO
Hari Mohan Gupta
Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)
Anupum Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ircon International Ltd
Summary
Ircon International Limited (IRCON), an integrated engineering and construction company having expertise in major infrastructure sectors including railways, highways, bridges, flyovers, tunnels, metro, railway electrification, aircraft maintenance hangars, EHV sub-stations, runways, EHV sub-stations, electrical and mechanical works, commercial and residential buildings, railway production units, development of industrial areas, amongst others. It offers Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services on a lumpsum turnkey, EPC and item-rate basis for various infrastructure projects. IRCON, a prominent public sector construction company in the country, has established itself as a leader in Transportation Infrastructure, particularly in the execution of Railway Projects. So far, the Company completed over 128 projects in 25 countries across the globe, and more than 400 projects in India. In the domestic market, it specializes in working in difficult terrains and disturbed regions. Furthermore, it is an active participant in prestigious nation-building projects.Ircon International is a public sector construction company, with specialization in execution of Railway projects on turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a Railway construction company, it diversified along with its subsidiaries and Joint Ventures to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works. The Company is
The Ircon International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹204.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ircon International Ltd is ₹19223.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ircon International Ltd is 24.01 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ircon International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ircon International Ltd is ₹175.25 and ₹351.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ircon International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.51%, 3 Years at 68.41%, 1 Year at 15.77%, 6 Month at -21.61%, 3 Month at -0.94% and 1 Month at -1.13%.
