Ircon International Ltd Share Price

204.39
(-5.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open216.6
  • Day's High216.99
  • 52 Wk High351.6
  • Prev. Close216.6
  • Day's Low204.1
  • 52 Wk Low 175.25
  • Turnover (lac)8,785.63
  • P/E24.01
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value65.39
  • EPS9.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,223.2
  • Div. Yield1.43
No Records Found

Ircon International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

216.6

Prev. Close

216.6

Turnover(Lac.)

8,785.63

Day's High

216.99

Day's Low

204.1

52 Week's High

351.6

52 Week's Low

175.25

Book Value

65.39

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,223.2

P/E

24.01

EPS

9.03

Divi. Yield

1.43

Ircon International Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.3

arrow

Ircon International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

10 Nov 2024|08:53 PM

IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Ircon International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.16%

Non-Promoter- 5.83%

Institutions: 5.83%

Non-Institutions: 28.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ircon International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

188.1

188.1

188.1

94.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,583.66

4,990.38

4,432.86

4,312.43

Net Worth

5,771.76

5,178.48

4,620.96

4,406.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,947.77

5,202.45

3,896.39

3,024.23

yoy growth (%)

-4.89

33.51

28.83

25.04

Raw materials

-578.4

-365.6

-349.29

-371.99

As % of sales

11.69

7.02

8.96

12.3

Employee costs

-229.33

-261.37

-231.88

-150.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

574.02

672.57

533.31

457.85

Depreciation

-24.84

-15.93

-12.86

-17.88

Tax paid

-169.46

-182.79

-142.45

-162.69

Working capital

339.77

-1,842.73

-440.04

77.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.89

33.51

28.83

25.04

Op profit growth

-24.23

21.11

8.53

10.04

EBIT growth

-15.87

17.06

15.31

-19.68

Net profit growth

-17.39

25.3

5.96

-6.62

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,513.65

10,367.93

7,379.67

5,349.83

5,391.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,513.65

10,367.93

7,379.67

5,349.83

5,391.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

403.09

413.4

265.98

188.48

178.97

Ircon International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ircon International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Works)

Parag Verma

Non Official Independent Direc

Kartik Chandulal Bhadra

Director (Finance)

Ragini Advani

Director (Projects)

Anand Kumar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Gurwala

CMD & CEO

Hari Mohan Gupta

Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)

Anupum Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ircon International Ltd

Summary

Ircon International Limited (IRCON), an integrated engineering and construction company having expertise in major infrastructure sectors including railways, highways, bridges, flyovers, tunnels, metro, railway electrification, aircraft maintenance hangars, EHV sub-stations, runways, EHV sub-stations, electrical and mechanical works, commercial and residential buildings, railway production units, development of industrial areas, amongst others. It offers Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services on a lumpsum turnkey, EPC and item-rate basis for various infrastructure projects. IRCON, a prominent public sector construction company in the country, has established itself as a leader in Transportation Infrastructure, particularly in the execution of Railway Projects. So far, the Company completed over 128 projects in 25 countries across the globe, and more than 400 projects in India. In the domestic market, it specializes in working in difficult terrains and disturbed regions. Furthermore, it is an active participant in prestigious nation-building projects.Ircon International is a public sector construction company, with specialization in execution of Railway projects on turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a Railway construction company, it diversified along with its subsidiaries and Joint Ventures to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works. The Company is
Company FAQs

What is the Ircon International Ltd share price today?

The Ircon International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹204.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ircon International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ircon International Ltd is ₹19223.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ircon International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ircon International Ltd is 24.01 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ircon International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ircon International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ircon International Ltd is ₹175.25 and ₹351.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ircon International Ltd?

Ircon International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.51%, 3 Years at 68.41%, 1 Year at 15.77%, 6 Month at -21.61%, 3 Month at -0.94% and 1 Month at -1.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ircon International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ircon International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.17 %
Institutions - 5.84 %
Public - 28.99 %

