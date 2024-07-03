Summary

Ircon International Limited (IRCON), an integrated engineering and construction company having expertise in major infrastructure sectors including railways, highways, bridges, flyovers, tunnels, metro, railway electrification, aircraft maintenance hangars, EHV sub-stations, runways, EHV sub-stations, electrical and mechanical works, commercial and residential buildings, railway production units, development of industrial areas, amongst others. It offers Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services on a lumpsum turnkey, EPC and item-rate basis for various infrastructure projects. IRCON, a prominent public sector construction company in the country, has established itself as a leader in Transportation Infrastructure, particularly in the execution of Railway Projects. So far, the Company completed over 128 projects in 25 countries across the globe, and more than 400 projects in India. In the domestic market, it specializes in working in difficult terrains and disturbed regions. Furthermore, it is an active participant in prestigious nation-building projects.Ircon International is a public sector construction company, with specialization in execution of Railway projects on turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a Railway construction company, it diversified along with its subsidiaries and Joint Ventures to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works. The Company is

