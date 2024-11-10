Ircon International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
188.1
188.1
188.1
94.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,583.66
4,990.38
4,432.86
4,312.43
Net Worth
5,771.76
5,178.48
4,620.96
4,406.48
Minority Interest
Debt
3.24
0.51
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.44
20.24
18.72
14.73
Total Liabilities
5,796.44
5,199.23
4,639.84
4,421.37
Fixed Assets
750.33
746.64
758.13
780.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,839.39
2,137.59
1,764.19
1,505.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
144.77
134.84
102.87
97.29
Networking Capital
-2,367.18
-2,605.16
-3,325.32
-1,212.71
Inventories
232.37
183.59
272.26
117.6
Inventory Days
8.67
Sundry Debtors
946.46
868.73
709.16
504.64
Debtor Days
37.22
Other Current Assets
4,763.12
4,839.94
3,799.62
4,422.9
Sundry Creditors
-854.37
-811.41
-1,010.33
-737.9
Creditor Days
54.43
Other Current Liabilities
-7,454.76
-7,686.01
-7,096.03
-5,519.95
Cash
4,429.13
4,785.32
5,339.97
3,250.46
Total Assets
5,796.44
5,199.23
4,639.84
4,421.37
IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Read More
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
