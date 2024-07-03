iifl-logo-icon 1
Ircon International Ltd Quarterly Results

207.73
(1.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,447.52

2,287.13

3,787

2,884.22

2,986.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,447.52

2,287.13

3,787

2,884.22

2,986.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

141.93

106.92

107.05

164.77

176.69

Total Income

2,589.45

2,394.05

3,894.05

3,048.99

3,163.52

Total Expenditure

2,246.64

2,036.62

3,470.09

2,670.85

2,771.15

PBIDT

342.81

357.43

423.96

378.14

392.37

Interest

52.71

48.15

40.92

37.24

36.93

PBDT

290.1

309.28

383.04

340.9

355.44

Depreciation

27.76

27.47

27.11

27.11

27.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

58.7

70.83

132.7

68.08

81.66

Deferred Tax

-2.28

-13.05

-23.43

1.01

-4.08

Reported Profit After Tax

205.92

224.03

246.66

244.7

250.78

Minority Interest After NP

-0.03

0.01

-0.18

0.06

0.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

205.95

224.02

246.84

244.64

250.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

205.95

224.02

246.84

244.64

250.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.19

2.38

2.62

2.6

2.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

90

0

Equity

188.1

188.1

188.1

188.1

188.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14

15.62

11.19

13.11

13.13

PBDTM(%)

11.85

13.52

10.11

11.81

11.9

PATM(%)

8.41

9.79

6.51

8.48

8.39

Ircon Intl.: Related NEWS

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Nov 2024|08:53 PM

IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Read More
Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More

