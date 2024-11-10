iifl-logo-icon 1
Ircon International Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.91

75.77

23.63

-18.32

Op profit growth

-17.81

57.36

9.75

-48.8

EBIT growth

-12.46

13.21

-13.13

-23.8

Net profit growth

-19.42

26.38

-8.31

-28.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.29

11.2

12.51

14.09

EBIT margin

10.96

12.41

19.27

27.43

Net profit margin

7.32

9

12.51

16.88

RoCE

12.76

16.44

15.74

19.07

RoNW

2.28

3.03

2.57

2.95

RoA

2.12

2.98

2.55

2.93

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.32

51.6

36.84

190.44

Dividend per share

3

23.75

37.41

85

Cash EPS

6.35

42.78

36.09

195.96

Book value per share

93.63

443.5

385.62

1,838.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.31

0.73

P/CEPS

6.94

0.89

P/B

0.47

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

1.53

1.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

15.63

31.42

29.82

22.75

Tax payout

-33.13

-29.09

-32.2

-34.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

40.37

34.66

58.47

72.21

Inventory days

15.07

15.57

16.65

18.76

Creditor days

-50.74

-36.2

-51.75

-72.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-25.14

-24.01

-10.08

-15.71

Net debt / equity

-0.7

-0.64

-1.24

-1.29

Net debt / op. profit

-6.27

-4.42

-12.38

-13.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-10.82

-6.78

-12.12

-13.54

Employee costs

-4.63

-5.18

-5.08

-7.28

Other costs

-75.24

-76.83

-70.26

-65.07

Ircon Intl. : related Articles

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

10 Nov 2024|08:53 PM

IRCON's revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Read More
Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More

