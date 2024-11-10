Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.91
75.77
23.63
-18.32
Op profit growth
-17.81
57.36
9.75
-48.8
EBIT growth
-12.46
13.21
-13.13
-23.8
Net profit growth
-19.42
26.38
-8.31
-28.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.29
11.2
12.51
14.09
EBIT margin
10.96
12.41
19.27
27.43
Net profit margin
7.32
9
12.51
16.88
RoCE
12.76
16.44
15.74
19.07
RoNW
2.28
3.03
2.57
2.95
RoA
2.12
2.98
2.55
2.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.32
51.6
36.84
190.44
Dividend per share
3
23.75
37.41
85
Cash EPS
6.35
42.78
36.09
195.96
Book value per share
93.63
443.5
385.62
1,838.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.31
0.73
P/CEPS
6.94
0.89
P/B
0.47
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
1.53
1.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
15.63
31.42
29.82
22.75
Tax payout
-33.13
-29.09
-32.2
-34.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
40.37
34.66
58.47
72.21
Inventory days
15.07
15.57
16.65
18.76
Creditor days
-50.74
-36.2
-51.75
-72.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-25.14
-24.01
-10.08
-15.71
Net debt / equity
-0.7
-0.64
-1.24
-1.29
Net debt / op. profit
-6.27
-4.42
-12.38
-13.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-10.82
-6.78
-12.12
-13.54
Employee costs
-4.63
-5.18
-5.08
-7.28
Other costs
-75.24
-76.83
-70.26
-65.07
IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Read More
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
