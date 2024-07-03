Ircon International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
8,588.2
6,587.27
4,427.08
2,925.92
3,518.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,588.2
6,587.27
4,427.08
2,925.92
3,518.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
448.16
226.93
180.05
88.32
151.45
Total Income
9,036.36
6,814.2
4,607.13
3,014.24
3,669.61
Total Expenditure
7,950.36
6,060.93
4,025.46
2,629.06
3,068.94
PBIDT
1,086
753.27
581.67
385.18
600.67
Interest
107.48
91.21
45.28
14.83
23.51
PBDT
978.52
662.06
536.39
370.35
577.16
Depreciation
73.32
71.77
68.81
69.12
60.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
209.04
89.91
118.34
74.56
94.69
Deferred Tax
13.31
-8.37
-1.22
6.04
52.22
Reported Profit After Tax
682.85
508.75
350.46
220.63
369.91
Minority Interest After NP
0.12
0.01
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
682.73
508.74
350.46
220.63
369.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
682.73
508.74
350.46
220.63
369.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.26
5.41
3.73
4.69
39.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
90
0
92.5
65
0
Equity
188.1
188.1
188.1
94.05
94.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.64
11.43
13.13
13.16
17.07
PBDTM(%)
11.39
10.05
12.11
12.65
16.4
PATM(%)
7.95
7.72
7.91
7.54
10.51
IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Read More
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.