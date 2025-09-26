IRCON Secures ₹224.5 Crore Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON International Limited has secured a ₹224.5 crore Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from North East Frontier Railways. The order is received for a comprehensive project involving civil, electrical, mechanical, and signal & telecom works.

The project includes upgrading the maintenance infrastructure for the Vande Bharat Express at the New Jalpaiguri Coaching Complex. The coope is about building a GE locomotive shed at Siliguri (SGUJ) to house 250 GE locos (WDG4G/WDG6G), and setting up advanced freight maintenance facilities in the Katihar division.

The work is expected to be completed within 18 months. IRCON confirmed that the order is completely domestic. This involves no related-party transactions, and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support Indian Railways’ modernisation drive.

In its Q1 FY26 financial results, the company reported a 26.5% decline in profit after tax to ₹164.5 crore. Revenue from operations fell 21.9% to ₹1,786 crore from ₹2,287 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income also dipped to ₹1,892.4 crore from ₹2,385.3 crore.

Despite the slowdown in quarterly performance, IRCON continues to hold a robust order book of ₹20,973 crore as of June 30, 2025. This includes ₹15,724 crore from railways, ₹4,234 crore from highways, and ₹1,015 crore from other sectors.

The latest LoA underscores IRCON’s focus on enhancing railway infrastructure while maintaining a strong pipeline of projects across multiple sectors, positioning the company for continued growth.

