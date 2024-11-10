iifl-logo-icon 1
Ircon International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

204.14
(-5.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ircon International Ltd

Ircon Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

574.02

672.57

533.31

457.85

Depreciation

-24.84

-15.93

-12.86

-17.88

Tax paid

-169.46

-182.79

-142.45

-162.69

Working capital

339.77

-1,842.73

-440.04

77.54

Other operating items

Operating

719.49

-1,368.88

-62.04

354.82

Capital expenditure

24.33

289.81

-272.87

262.91

Free cash flow

743.83

-1,079.07

-334.91

617.73

Equity raised

8,036.08

7,387.19

7,182.85

7,181.54

Investing

37.05

267.83

-22.37

201.58

Financing

0.16

3,200

3,200

0

Dividends paid

61.13

152.5

192.4

95.15

Net in cash

8,878.26

9,928.45

10,217.96

8,096.01

Ircon Intl. : related Articles

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

10 Nov 2024|08:53 PM

IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Read More
Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More

