Ircon International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
574.02
672.57
533.31
457.85
Depreciation
-24.84
-15.93
-12.86
-17.88
Tax paid
-169.46
-182.79
-142.45
-162.69
Working capital
339.77
-1,842.73
-440.04
77.54
Other operating items
Operating
719.49
-1,368.88
-62.04
354.82
Capital expenditure
24.33
289.81
-272.87
262.91
Free cash flow
743.83
-1,079.07
-334.91
617.73
Equity raised
8,036.08
7,387.19
7,182.85
7,181.54
Investing
37.05
267.83
-22.37
201.58
Financing
0.16
3,200
3,200
0
Dividends paid
61.13
152.5
192.4
95.15
Net in cash
8,878.26
9,928.45
10,217.96
8,096.01
IRCON's revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.
