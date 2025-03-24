iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 24th March 2025

24 Mar 2025 , 07:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Godrej Properties: The real estate developer announced that it has acquired about 10 acres of land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. On the basis of current assumptions, the project has an estimated revenue potential of ₹2,500 Crore. As per the company, this project shall have a developable potential of around 1.5 million square feet of saleable area. 

NCC: The company announced that it has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) for a project worth ₹1,480.34 Crore from Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (BMSICL) for the redevelopment of Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital (DMCH), and other buildings at existing campus of DMCH.

NMDC: The Federations of Unions have asked members to fully resume duties and normal operations at all projects have been resumed. Unions had resorted to a slowdown of work willfully due to work-to-rule regarding wage settlement on January 10.

Larsen & Toubro: The company announced the promotion of Subramanian Sarma to the position of deputy managing director and president. His appointment shall be effective from April 2, 2025.

IRCON International: The company announced that it is facing an arbitration claim of ₹158.89 Crore filed by Conarch Associates. The dispute is related to supply and stacking of 50mm Pakur variety machine crushed track ballast for the Jaynagar-Bardibas railway project in Nepal. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

