Ircon International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

207.3
(1.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ircon International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,947.77

5,202.45

3,896.39

3,024.23

yoy growth (%)

-4.89

33.51

28.83

25.04

Raw materials

-578.4

-365.6

-349.29

-371.99

As % of sales

11.69

7.02

8.96

12.3

Employee costs

-229.33

-261.37

-231.88

-150.38

As % of sales

4.63

5.02

5.95

4.97

Other costs

-3,778.99

-4,098.94

-2,921.75

-2,139.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.37

78.78

74.98

70.73

Operating profit

361.05

476.54

393.47

362.52

OPM

7.29

9.15

10.09

11.98

Depreciation

-24.84

-15.93

-12.86

-17.88

Interest expense

-14.73

-27.31

-64.53

-60.6

Other income

252.54

239.27

217.23

173.81

Profit before tax

574.02

672.57

533.31

457.85

Taxes

-169.46

-182.79

-142.45

-162.69

Tax rate

-29.52

-27.17

-26.71

-35.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

404.56

489.78

390.86

295.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

73.69

Net profit

404.56

489.78

390.86

368.85

yoy growth (%)

-17.39

25.3

5.96

-6.62

NPM

8.17

9.41

10.03

12.19

Ircon Intl. : related Articles

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

IRCON Q2 Profit Falls 17.8% YoY, Revenue Drops 19.3%

10 Nov 2024|08:53 PM

IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Read More
Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

Ircon International Signs MoU with Patel Engineering

17 Oct 2024|10:56 AM

Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More

