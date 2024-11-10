Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,947.77
5,202.45
3,896.39
3,024.23
yoy growth (%)
-4.89
33.51
28.83
25.04
Raw materials
-578.4
-365.6
-349.29
-371.99
As % of sales
11.69
7.02
8.96
12.3
Employee costs
-229.33
-261.37
-231.88
-150.38
As % of sales
4.63
5.02
5.95
4.97
Other costs
-3,778.99
-4,098.94
-2,921.75
-2,139.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.37
78.78
74.98
70.73
Operating profit
361.05
476.54
393.47
362.52
OPM
7.29
9.15
10.09
11.98
Depreciation
-24.84
-15.93
-12.86
-17.88
Interest expense
-14.73
-27.31
-64.53
-60.6
Other income
252.54
239.27
217.23
173.81
Profit before tax
574.02
672.57
533.31
457.85
Taxes
-169.46
-182.79
-142.45
-162.69
Tax rate
-29.52
-27.17
-26.71
-35.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
404.56
489.78
390.86
295.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
73.69
Net profit
404.56
489.78
390.86
368.85
yoy growth (%)
-17.39
25.3
5.96
-6.62
NPM
8.17
9.41
10.03
12.19
IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Read More
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
