IRCON Secures ₹1,869 Crore in Infra Orders from MMRDA and RVNL for Metro and Rail Projects

State-owned IRCON International Ltd. announced on Friday, July 18, that it has secured three significant infrastructure contracts valued at over ₹1,869 crore, spanning metro and railway projects across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Two of the contracts were awarded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the city’s metro projects, while the third was issued by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for a railway development project in Madhya Pradesh.

IRCON, in a joint venture with JPWIPL, received a Letter of Award from RVNL for a railway infrastructure project between Pipaliya Nankar and Budni in the Indore Budni section of the West Central Railway. The total value of this contract stands at ₹755.78 crore (inclusive of GST), with IRCON holding a 70% share. This translates to ₹529.04 crore worth of work attributed to IRCON.

The scope includes construction of roadbed, minor bridges, buildings, installation of track (excluding supply of rails, sleepers, and thick web switches), and associated civil and electrical work. The project is to be completed over a 36-month period, with an additional six months designated for defect liability.

Separately, IRCON secured the CA-239 contract from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line-5 (Package-2), involving the complete design-to-commissioning of a 220 kV receiving substation, cabling works, 25 kV overhead catenary system, SCADA integration, auxiliary power distribution, and E&M systems.

The CA-239 contract is valued at ₹471.29 crore and €2.84 million (excluding GST and customs duty). The execution timeline is 108 weeks, followed by a two-year defect liability period and five years of comprehensive maintenance.

IRCON also won the CA-233 contract for Mumbai Metro Line-6 (Package-2) from MMRDA, covering power supply and traction systems, E&M works, and installation of lifts and escalators.

This contract is worth ₹642.44 crore and €2.79 million (excluding GST and customs duty), with a build period of 104 weeks and includes a two-year defect liability period followed by five years of maintenance support.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com