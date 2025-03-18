iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IRCON-BRC JV secures ₹1,096 Crore EPC order

18 Mar 2025 , 12:58 PM

IRCON International announced in its filing with the bourses that its Joint Venture with Badri Rai and Company (BRC) has bagged a new Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract. The order is worth ₹1,096.17 Crore. The said contract is received from the Directorate of Urban Affairs, Government of Meghalaya.

The scope of work includes the construction of a new Secretariat Complex, including infrastructure of the complex, in New Shillong City.

In the joint venture, IRCON holds a 26% share worth ₹285 Crore. The remaining 74% stake is held by BRC. As per the terms of agreement, the contract shall be completed within a period of 36 months.

IRCON International reported a 65% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 to ₹86 Crore as compared to ₹244 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company stated that its revenue from operations registered a 10% decline on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,612.86 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹2,929.54 Crore.

At around 11.19 AM, IRCON International was trading 5.64% higher at ₹145.96, against the previous close of ₹138.17 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹150.40, and ₹142.70, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IRCON International
  • Ircon International News
  • IRCON International Order
  • Ircon International Stock
  • Ircon International Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LIC Set to Enter Health Insurance Sector with Strategic Acquisition

LIC Set to Enter Health Insurance Sector with Strategic Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:50 AM
ONGC Receives ₹22 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

ONGC Receives ₹22 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:36 AM
Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:28 AM
Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:08 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 19th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|11:57 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.