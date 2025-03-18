IRCON-BRC JV secures ₹1,096 Crore EPC order

IRCON International announced in its filing with the bourses that its Joint Venture with Badri Rai and Company (BRC) has bagged a new Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract. The order is worth ₹1,096.17 Crore. The said contract is received from the Directorate of Urban Affairs, Government of Meghalaya.
The scope of work includes the construction of a new Secretariat Complex, including infrastructure of the complex, in New Shillong City.
In the joint venture, IRCON holds a 26% share worth ₹285 Crore. The remaining 74% stake is held by BRC. As per the terms of agreement, the contract shall be completed within a period of 36 months.
IRCON International reported a 65% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 to ₹86 Crore as compared to ₹244 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
The company stated that its revenue from operations registered a 10% decline on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,612.86 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹2,929.54 Crore.
At around 11.19 AM, IRCON International was trading 5.64% higher at ₹145.96, against the previous close of ₹138.17 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹150.40, and ₹142.70, respectively.
