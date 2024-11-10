|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|AGM 12/09/2024 Please find enclosed the Notice of the 48th AGM of IRCON scheduled to be held on 12.09.2024 at 12:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Proceedings of the 48th Annual General Meeting of IRCON held on 12.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024)
IRCON’s revenue for Q2 dropped by 19.3% year-on-year, totaling ₹2,447.5 crore, down from ₹3,033.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Read More
Mutual funds now hold 0.31% of Ircon, down from 1.67% at the end of June.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.