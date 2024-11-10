Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Change in CFO of the Company.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results This is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 07.11.2024 has, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

IRCON International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 8th August, 2024 has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Shri Hari Mohan Gupta has been designated as CEO of the Company w.e.f. 01.07.2024.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

IRCON International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21.05.2024 has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.1.30 per share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the AGM. Mrs. Pooja Gurwala ceased as Company Secretary, IRCON w.e.f. 21.05.2024. Mrs. Pratibha Aggarwal is appointed as Company Secretary of IRCON w.e.f. 21.05.2024. Shri Ashish Bansal, CMD, IRCON designated as CEO of the Company w.e.f. 29.04.2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 21.05.2024 approved the investment of additional funds in IRPL. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024