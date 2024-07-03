SectorEntertainment
Open₹535
Prev. Close₹551.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹67,710.54
Day's High₹593.9
Day's Low₹532.6
52 Week's High₹688.9
52 Week's Low₹325.85
Book Value₹74.5
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,048.83
P/E53.96
EPS10.22
Divi. Yield0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.28
19.28
19.28
17.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,443.21
1,313.1
1,352.55
492.11
Net Worth
1,462.49
1,332.38
1,371.83
509.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
568.3
434.25
500.11
345.6
yoy growth (%)
30.86
-13.16
44.7
66.03
Raw materials
37.7
-23.6
-3.36
37.35
As % of sales
6.63
5.43
0.67
10.8
Employee costs
-61.08
-56.88
-53.44
-48.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
201.99
145.44
65.78
41.11
Depreciation
-13.02
-5.4
-4.44
-3.79
Tax paid
-51.57
-38.42
-16.79
-10.6
Working capital
265.66
25.22
69.94
34.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.86
-13.16
44.7
66.03
Op profit growth
48.63
91.27
92.22
335.1
EBIT growth
38.69
105.36
62.98
126.74
Net profit growth
40.55
118.43
60.59
205.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
803
736.62
580.63
441.96
521.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
803
736.62
580.63
441.96
521.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.66
53.63
34.91
30.86
11.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Goenka
Non Executive Director
Preeti Goenka
Managing Director
Vikram Mehra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Umang Kanoria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santanu Bhattacharya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Noshir Naval Framjee
Vice Chairperson
Avarna Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Motwani
Independent Director
Kusum Dadoo
Summary
Saregama India Limited (Earlier known as Gramophone Company of India Limited) was incorporated in August, 1946 and taken over by the RPG Group in 1985 from EMI, UK. The Company was subsequently changed from Gramophone Company of India Limited to Saregama India Limited on December 16, 2000. Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Music storage device viz. Carvaan, Music Card, Audio Compact Discs, Digital Versatile Discs and dealing with related music rights. It is also engaged in production and sale/ telecast/ broadcast of films/ TV Serials, pre-recorded programmes and dealing in film rights and organizing events. The Company is the most reputed audio entertainment company in Indian subcontinent. It owns nearly 2,00,000 tracks created over the last number of decades. It is estimated to own about 50% of the music ever recorded in India. It has been intimately associated with the development of Indian music from the time the first recording was made on Indian soil in 1903; the company also recorded the first song in an Indian film - Alam Ara in 1931.The companys achievement covers twelve languages spread across eight musical categories- new Hindi films, old Hindi films, regional films, ghazals, devotional classical, Indianpop & International.The companys products are sold under the brand name of HMV and Saregama. The international market managed by Saregama Plc- UK which is responsible for sales in USA, Canada, UK & Europe & RPG Global Music -Mauritius responsible for th
Read More
The Saregama India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹572.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saregama India Ltd is ₹11048.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saregama India Ltd is 53.96 and 7.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saregama India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saregama India Ltd is ₹325.85 and ₹688.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saregama India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.12%, 3 Years at 2.98%, 1 Year at 46.94%, 6 Month at 0.51%, 3 Month at -15.01% and 1 Month at 6.31%.
