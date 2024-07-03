Summary

Saregama India Limited (Earlier known as Gramophone Company of India Limited) was incorporated in August, 1946 and taken over by the RPG Group in 1985 from EMI, UK. The Company was subsequently changed from Gramophone Company of India Limited to Saregama India Limited on December 16, 2000. Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Music storage device viz. Carvaan, Music Card, Audio Compact Discs, Digital Versatile Discs and dealing with related music rights. It is also engaged in production and sale/ telecast/ broadcast of films/ TV Serials, pre-recorded programmes and dealing in film rights and organizing events. The Company is the most reputed audio entertainment company in Indian subcontinent. It owns nearly 2,00,000 tracks created over the last number of decades. It is estimated to own about 50% of the music ever recorded in India. It has been intimately associated with the development of Indian music from the time the first recording was made on Indian soil in 1903; the company also recorded the first song in an Indian film - Alam Ara in 1931.The companys achievement covers twelve languages spread across eight musical categories- new Hindi films, old Hindi films, regional films, ghazals, devotional classical, Indianpop & International.The companys products are sold under the brand name of HMV and Saregama. The international market managed by Saregama Plc- UK which is responsible for sales in USA, Canada, UK & Europe & RPG Global Music -Mauritius responsible for th

Read More