Saregama India Ltd Share Price

572.45
(3.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open535
  • Day's High593.9
  • 52 Wk High688.9
  • Prev. Close551.1
  • Day's Low532.6
  • 52 Wk Low 325.85
  • Turnover (lac)67,710.54
  • P/E53.96
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value74.5
  • EPS10.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,048.83
  • Div. Yield0.72
View All Historical Data
Saregama India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

535

Prev. Close

551.1

Turnover(Lac.)

67,710.54

Day's High

593.9

Day's Low

532.6

52 Week's High

688.9

52 Week's Low

325.85

Book Value

74.5

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,048.83

P/E

53.96

EPS

10.22

Divi. Yield

0.72

Saregama India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 21 Feb, 2024

arrow

Saregama India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Saregama India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.37%

Non-Promoter- 21.30%

Institutions: 21.30%

Non-Institutions: 19.07%

Custodian: 0.23%

Share Price

Saregama India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.28

19.28

19.28

17.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,443.21

1,313.1

1,352.55

492.11

Net Worth

1,462.49

1,332.38

1,371.83

509.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

568.3

434.25

500.11

345.6

yoy growth (%)

30.86

-13.16

44.7

66.03

Raw materials

37.7

-23.6

-3.36

37.35

As % of sales

6.63

5.43

0.67

10.8

Employee costs

-61.08

-56.88

-53.44

-48.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

201.99

145.44

65.78

41.11

Depreciation

-13.02

-5.4

-4.44

-3.79

Tax paid

-51.57

-38.42

-16.79

-10.6

Working capital

265.66

25.22

69.94

34.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.86

-13.16

44.7

66.03

Op profit growth

48.63

91.27

92.22

335.1

EBIT growth

38.69

105.36

62.98

126.74

Net profit growth

40.55

118.43

60.59

205.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

803

736.62

580.63

441.96

521.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

803

736.62

580.63

441.96

521.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.66

53.63

34.91

30.86

11.23

View Annually Results

Saregama India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saregama India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Goenka

Non Executive Director

Preeti Goenka

Managing Director

Vikram Mehra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Umang Kanoria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santanu Bhattacharya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Noshir Naval Framjee

Vice Chairperson

Avarna Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Motwani

Independent Director

Kusum Dadoo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saregama India Ltd

Summary

Saregama India Limited (Earlier known as Gramophone Company of India Limited) was incorporated in August, 1946 and taken over by the RPG Group in 1985 from EMI, UK. The Company was subsequently changed from Gramophone Company of India Limited to Saregama India Limited on December 16, 2000. Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Music storage device viz. Carvaan, Music Card, Audio Compact Discs, Digital Versatile Discs and dealing with related music rights. It is also engaged in production and sale/ telecast/ broadcast of films/ TV Serials, pre-recorded programmes and dealing in film rights and organizing events. The Company is the most reputed audio entertainment company in Indian subcontinent. It owns nearly 2,00,000 tracks created over the last number of decades. It is estimated to own about 50% of the music ever recorded in India. It has been intimately associated with the development of Indian music from the time the first recording was made on Indian soil in 1903; the company also recorded the first song in an Indian film - Alam Ara in 1931.The companys achievement covers twelve languages spread across eight musical categories- new Hindi films, old Hindi films, regional films, ghazals, devotional classical, Indianpop & International.The companys products are sold under the brand name of HMV and Saregama. The international market managed by Saregama Plc- UK which is responsible for sales in USA, Canada, UK & Europe & RPG Global Music -Mauritius responsible for th
Company FAQs

What is the Saregama India Ltd share price today?

The Saregama India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹572.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saregama India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saregama India Ltd is ₹11048.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saregama India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saregama India Ltd is 53.96 and 7.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saregama India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saregama India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saregama India Ltd is ₹325.85 and ₹688.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saregama India Ltd?

Saregama India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.12%, 3 Years at 2.98%, 1 Year at 46.94%, 6 Month at 0.51%, 3 Month at -15.01% and 1 Month at 6.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saregama India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saregama India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.38 %
Institutions - 21.31 %
Public - 19.07 %

