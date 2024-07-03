Saregama India Ltd Summary

Saregama India Limited (Earlier known as Gramophone Company of India Limited) was incorporated in August, 1946 and taken over by the RPG Group in 1985 from EMI, UK. The Company was subsequently changed from Gramophone Company of India Limited to Saregama India Limited on December 16, 2000. Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Music storage device viz. Carvaan, Music Card, Audio Compact Discs, Digital Versatile Discs and dealing with related music rights. It is also engaged in production and sale/ telecast/ broadcast of films/ TV Serials, pre-recorded programmes and dealing in film rights and organizing events. The Company is the most reputed audio entertainment company in Indian subcontinent. It owns nearly 2,00,000 tracks created over the last number of decades. It is estimated to own about 50% of the music ever recorded in India. It has been intimately associated with the development of Indian music from the time the first recording was made on Indian soil in 1903; the company also recorded the first song in an Indian film - Alam Ara in 1931.The companys achievement covers twelve languages spread across eight musical categories- new Hindi films, old Hindi films, regional films, ghazals, devotional classical, Indianpop & International.The companys products are sold under the brand name of HMV and Saregama. The international market managed by Saregama Plc- UK which is responsible for sales in USA, Canada, UK & Europe & RPG Global Music -Mauritius responsible for the rest of the international teritories.To de-layer the companys structure, two of its subsidiaries, Gramco Music Publishing & RPG Music International were merged with it. The company restructred its operation by forming business groups centres of excellence & support groups. In August 2000, it launched a portal, HamaraCD.com, to mark the beginning of the use of digital downloading. Saregama has also picked up a 42.85 per cent stake in the RPG controlled music retail chain, MusicWorld. The company has acquired four reputed South Indian music lables - Sangeetha, Sargam, Pyramid and Sea Records. With the acquisition of these lables it has complete dominance in the southern regional segment. Also it has entered into contract to provide content to a radio station.In Jan. 2001, the company has decided to merge its UK-based subsidiary Saregama Plc and the Mauritius-based RPG Global Music(RGML). The company has a 100% stake in RPG Global and 72% in Saregama Plc. The merger will bring the Gulf, African and Far Eastern markets within the arena of Saregama Plcs operations. The company ventured into production of Television Software as it is a growing segment in Entertainment Industry. By taking this venture it has got slots in Sun TV for producing Tamil Serials and it also plans to start serials in Doordarshan very soon. The installed capacity of Pre-recorded Cassettes was increased to 70000000 Pcs during 2002-03.In June 2003, the company has transferred its Television Software Division to its wholly owned subsidiary Saregama Films Ltd.The company has expanded the installed capacity of Converted Compact Discs during the year 2004 by 88000(Nos) and with this expansion,the total capacity has risen to 118000(Nos).The Scheme of Amalgamation between Company and Saregama Films Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary, has been approved by the Honble High Court at Calcutta by its Order dated 28th November, 200, which took place effective from 31 st March, 2007.During the year 2007-08, Company acquired 50,000 Equity shares of Rs.10 each representing 100% of share capital of Kolkata Metro Networks Limited (KMNL) at a price of Rs.10 per share.In 2008, Company signed an agreement with Regency Media Pry Ltd., Australia, a leading manufacturer of optical media, for investingin a joint venture company in India, Saregama Regency Optimedia Private Limited, for manufacture of Compact Discs (CDs), View Compact Discs (VCDs), etc. It acquired 10,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each in RPG Publications Pvt. Ltd. for a consideration of Rs. 1,00,000/- on 15th May, 2008, and RPG Publications became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2011-12, the Company ventured into niche and lucrative business vertical for production, distribution andmarketing of audio and audio-visual content for children educational entertainment products including Rumble-n-Tumble Play time by Preeti Sagar, Sweet Values, etc. In 2016, Company launched two prestigious applications offering Classical Music and Devotional Music in their Music Audio Business. It acquired new film music of Hindi and Tamil films in 2017. The Company invested in 100% share capital of Saregama FZE, comprising of 100 shares of AED 1,000 each aggregating to AED 1,00,000 and consequently became Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2019.In 2022, the Company acquired worldwide audio & video rights of 436 new film and non-film songs, in perpetuity, with their monetization kick-starting immediately via music streaming platforms, music video licensing, social media platforms etc. It acquired over 1500 song catalogue from Mango Music, which comprises songs of over 280 Telugu films released. In 2023-24, Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement made between the Company and Digidrive Distributors Limited filed before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (NCLT), the E-Commerce Distribution Business of the Company along with other identified non-core assets was demerged, transferred and vested from the Company into Digidrive Distributors Limited, as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from April 1, 2022 and the Scheme was made effective on 12th July, 2023. In consideration of the Scheme thereof, Company was issued 1 (One) fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/- each of Digidrive Distributors Limited, credited as fully paid up, for every 5 (Five) equity shares of Re. 1/-each held in the Company. Further, Digidrive Distributors Limited, issued and allotted 3,85,61,898 Equity shares of Rs 10/- each on 31st July, 2023 to the eligible shareholders of the Company on July 27, 2023. The Company launched a new Artist Management Vertical business in 2024; it further acquired Digital Entertainment Company. The Company further acquired worldwide audio and video rights of 1200 plus new film and non-film songs via music streaming platforms, music video licensing, social media platforms. The Company further acquired a controlling equity stake of Pocket Aces Pictures Private Limited, representing approximately 51.82% of the issued and paid-up share capital and made it a Material Subsidiary of the Company in 2024.