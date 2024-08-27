Pursuant to section 91 of the Act and Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the register of members and share transfer book of the company will remain close from Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 to Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 77th AGM of the company for financial year 2023-24 Purusant to Regulation 30, Part - A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions (SEBI Listing Regulations), we enclose the summary proceedings of the 77th AGM of the Company, held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) as Annexure - I. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)