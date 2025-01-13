Saregama India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.28
19.28
19.28
17.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,443.21
1,313.1
1,352.55
492.11
Net Worth
1,462.49
1,332.38
1,371.83
509.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0.14
0.71
1.3
1.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
54.31
52.14
59.86
53.07
Total Liabilities
1,516.94
1,385.23
1,432.99
563.71
Fixed Assets
413.15
341.77
279.31
227.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
367.62
227.9
669.65
135.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.87
4.85
3.31
3.85
Networking Capital
240.57
290.59
162.65
57.01
Inventories
224.22
162.27
103.17
65.47
Inventory Days
66.26
55.02
Sundry Debtors
143.56
151.33
107.51
89.59
Debtor Days
69.04
75.3
Other Current Assets
198.3
280.74
193.85
116.94
Sundry Creditors
-80.72
-75.69
-61.64
-52.61
Creditor Days
39.58
44.21
Other Current Liabilities
-244.79
-228.06
-180.24
-162.37
Cash
490.74
520.13
318.07
140.13
Total Assets
1,516.95
1,385.24
1,432.99
563.71
