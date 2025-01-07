iifl-logo-icon 1
Saregama India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

568.3

434.25

500.11

345.6

yoy growth (%)

30.86

-13.16

44.7

66.03

Raw materials

37.7

-23.6

-3.36

37.35

As % of sales

6.63

5.43

0.67

10.8

Employee costs

-61.08

-56.88

-53.44

-48.63

As % of sales

10.74

13.1

10.68

14.07

Other costs

-358.8

-228.53

-377.83

-300.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.13

52.62

75.54

86.88

Operating profit

186.11

125.22

65.46

34.05

OPM

32.74

28.83

13.09

9.85

Depreciation

-13.02

-5.4

-4.44

-3.79

Interest expense

-4.51

-3.45

-6.71

-3.36

Other income

33.41

29.07

11.48

14.21

Profit before tax

201.99

145.44

65.78

41.11

Taxes

-51.57

-38.42

-16.79

-10.6

Tax rate

-25.53

-26.42

-25.53

-25.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

150.41

107.01

48.99

30.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

150.41

107.01

48.99

30.5

yoy growth (%)

40.55

118.43

60.59

205.01

NPM

26.46

24.64

9.79

8.82

