|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
568.3
434.25
500.11
345.6
yoy growth (%)
30.86
-13.16
44.7
66.03
Raw materials
37.7
-23.6
-3.36
37.35
As % of sales
6.63
5.43
0.67
10.8
Employee costs
-61.08
-56.88
-53.44
-48.63
As % of sales
10.74
13.1
10.68
14.07
Other costs
-358.8
-228.53
-377.83
-300.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.13
52.62
75.54
86.88
Operating profit
186.11
125.22
65.46
34.05
OPM
32.74
28.83
13.09
9.85
Depreciation
-13.02
-5.4
-4.44
-3.79
Interest expense
-4.51
-3.45
-6.71
-3.36
Other income
33.41
29.07
11.48
14.21
Profit before tax
201.99
145.44
65.78
41.11
Taxes
-51.57
-38.42
-16.79
-10.6
Tax rate
-25.53
-26.42
-25.53
-25.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
150.41
107.01
48.99
30.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
150.41
107.01
48.99
30.5
yoy growth (%)
40.55
118.43
60.59
205.01
NPM
26.46
24.64
9.79
8.82
