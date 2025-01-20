Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.37
-15.24
46.24
63.2
Op profit growth
43.81
115.16
66.81
284.23
EBIT growth
34.48
131.66
58.57
131.26
Net profit growth
35.57
156.16
55.25
227.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
32.22
29.43
11.59
10.16
EBIT margin
35.98
35.15
12.86
11.85
Net profit margin
26.28
25.46
8.42
7.93
RoCE
20.82
30.29
14.62
9.88
RoNW
4.05
6.22
2.81
1.96
RoA
3.8
5.48
2.39
1.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.92
65.1
24.96
16.26
Dividend per share
3
20
1.5
3
Cash EPS
7.23
61.36
22.55
13.87
Book value per share
71.45
290.21
228.84
219.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
57.08
2.29
0.73
3.78
P/CEPS
62.49
2.43
0.81
4.44
P/B
6.32
0.51
0.08
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
40.51
16.36
4.77
24.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
37.9
30.97
0
18.45
Tax payout
-25.32
-25.3
-27.92
-27.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.33
80.85
63.51
64.12
Inventory days
54.88
67.23
50.02
30.52
Creditor days
-56.03
-66.89
-38.95
-44.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-46.22
-45.02
-9.98
-12.56
Net debt / equity
-0.23
-0.28
0
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-1.72
-1.1
0.01
0.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
6.23
-5.54
-0.79
10.7
Employee costs
-12.64
-15.73
-12.77
-16.84
Other costs
-61.35
-49.28
-74.83
-83.69
