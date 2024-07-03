Saregama India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
539.95
532.96
400.39
318.51
412.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
539.95
532.96
400.39
318.51
412.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.68
36.35
16.07
12.22
7.85
Total Income
585.63
569.31
416.46
330.73
420.66
Total Expenditure
363.42
361.16
264.7
222.77
373.83
PBIDT
222.21
208.15
151.76
107.96
46.83
Interest
2.87
4.02
3.03
2.56
5.34
PBDT
219.34
204.13
148.73
105.4
41.49
Depreciation
24.58
14.32
8.6
3.77
3.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
52.76
47.96
35.82
25.5
10.89
Deferred Tax
-1.66
0.41
-0.36
-0.15
-1.53
Reported Profit After Tax
143.66
141.44
104.67
76.28
28.66
Minority Interest After NP
-0.13
-0.18
0.28
0.76
0.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
143.79
141.62
104.39
75.52
28.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
143.79
141.62
104.39
75.52
28.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.47
7.35
58.94
44
16.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
400
300
300
0
0
Equity
19.28
19.28
17.43
17.43
17.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
41.15
39.05
37.9
33.89
11.34
PBDTM(%)
40.62
38.3
37.14
33.09
10.05
PATM(%)
26.6
26.53
26.14
23.94
6.94
