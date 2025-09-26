Saregama’s Pocket Aces to Acquire Finnet Media for ₹8.70 Crore

Saregama India announced on September 25, 2025, that its subsidiary Pocket Aces Pictures Pvt Ltd will acquire Finnet Media Pvt Ltd for ₹8.70 crore.
Under the deal, Pocket Aces will purchase 100% of Finnet Media’s equity share capital, comprising 3,00,000 shares with a face value of ₹10 each, from the company’s existing promoters.
In addition, Pocket Aces will acquire 2,88,235 Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) two years post-acquisition, based on the pricing mechanism outlined in the transaction agreements.
The acquisition is subject to customary conditions precedent and subsequent, and the equity share purchase is expected to be completed on or before October 30, 2025, unless an extension is agreed upon.
Finnet Media operates in media and entertainment, offering services in content creation, production, distribution, and talent management. For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, Finnet Media reported a turnover of ₹23.04 crore.
Saregama said the acquisition will strengthen Pocket Aces’ artist and influencer management division, create operational synergies, expand market reach, and enhance its position in influencer management.
