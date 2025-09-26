iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Saregama’s Pocket Aces to Acquire Finnet Media for ₹8.70 Crore

26 Sep 2025 , 11:42 AM

Saregama India announced on September 25, 2025, that its subsidiary Pocket Aces Pictures Pvt Ltd will acquire Finnet Media Pvt Ltd for ₹8.70 crore.

Under the deal, Pocket Aces will purchase 100% of Finnet Media’s equity share capital, comprising 3,00,000 shares with a face value of ₹10 each, from the company’s existing promoters.

In addition, Pocket Aces will acquire 2,88,235 Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) two years post-acquisition, based on the pricing mechanism outlined in the transaction agreements.

The acquisition is subject to customary conditions precedent and subsequent, and the equity share purchase is expected to be completed on or before October 30, 2025, unless an extension is agreed upon.

Finnet Media operates in media and entertainment, offering services in content creation, production, distribution, and talent management. For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, Finnet Media reported a turnover of ₹23.04 crore.

Saregama said the acquisition will strengthen Pocket Aces’ artist and influencer management division, create operational synergies, expand market reach, and enhance its position in influencer management.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Announcements
  • business
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Finnet Media
  • Finnet Media Pvt Ltd
  • market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Saregama’s Pocket Aces to Acquire Finnet Media for ₹8.70 Crore

Saregama’s Pocket Aces to Acquire Finnet Media for ₹8.70 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|11:42 AM
TruAlt Bioenergy Limited IPO

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|11:19 AM
RITES secures $18-Million order from South Africa’s Talis Logistics

RITES secures $18-Million order from South Africa’s Talis Logistics

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|11:15 AM
TVS Motors acquire Engines Engineering to set up design centre

TVS Motors acquire Engines Engineering to set up design centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|11:10 AM
Shree Refrigerations Secures ₹49.34 Crore Defence Orders

Shree Refrigerations Secures ₹49.34 Crore Defence Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:56 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.