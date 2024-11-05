Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SAREGAMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. We write to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) as amended, the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board), at its Meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, 5th November, 2024, has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

SAREGAMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 2nd August 2024inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 We write to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) as amended, the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board), at its Meeting held today, i.e., Friday, 2nd August, 2024, has inter-alia considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Read less.. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

SAREGAMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. 1. Considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Vikram Mehra (DIN: 03556680) as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years, subject to the approval of Members of the Company Considered and approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Considered and approved re-appointment of Mr. Vikram Mehra as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024