SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹789.9
Prev. Close₹778.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,265.08
Day's High₹789.9
Day's Low₹743.85
52 Week's High₹885
52 Week's Low₹350.35
Book Value₹29.07
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,678.65
P/E89.37
EPS8.7
Divi. Yield0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.79
31.79
32.33
32.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
732.8
593.14
738.87
560.1
Net Worth
764.59
624.93
771.2
592.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
811.36
696.93
809.89
740.91
yoy growth (%)
16.41
-13.94
9.31
1.11
Raw materials
-449.93
-354.75
-440.17
-385.36
As % of sales
55.45
50.9
54.34
52.01
Employee costs
-91.58
-80.14
-94.39
-79.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
150.82
138.14
142.17
145.99
Depreciation
-20.02
-20.17
-20.08
-19.1
Tax paid
-90.23
-30.9
-32.11
-47.77
Working capital
-15.24
-41.26
-56.47
36.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.41
-13.94
9.31
1.11
Op profit growth
3.85
-2.77
-8.34
-3.88
EBIT growth
8.86
-4.28
-0.69
-17.18
Net profit growth
181.2
-19.38
12.04
-15.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,654
1,247.55
852.24
702.58
817.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,654
1,247.55
852.24
702.58
817.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
62.4
42.62
227.68
24.35
23.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dhruv M Sawhney
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Nikhil Sawhney
Non Executive Director
Tarun Sawhney
Executive Director
Arun Prabhakar Mote
Independent Director
Anil Kakodkar
Independent Director
Vijay K Thadani
Independent Director
Vipin Sondhi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pulak Prasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajiv Sawhney
Independent Director
Sonu Halan Bhasin
Independent Director
Amrita Gangotra
Summary
Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) was incorporated in June 27th, 1995. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and supply of power generating equipment and solutions and has manufacturing facilities at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Triveni SRI Limited is a subsidiary company of Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited and has been dealing with machinery for sugar manufacture. The year 2002-03 was significant to the company as it successfully executed the first short retention type clarifier based on SRI technology in Indian Market.In FY 2014, GE Triveni Limited (GETL), a joint venture received an order for a 45 MW turbine from a cement manufacturer and a 31 MW order from a sugar manufacturer. These orders have enabled GETL to break into two new sectors in the domestic market. During FY2013-2014, the Company redeemed 2,800,000 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share for Rs 10 each on May 31, 2013.During the year 2015, the Company set up international structures to give a boost to the international marketing of its products and services. Accordingly, it has incorporated an international subsidiary, namely, Triveni Turbines Europe Pvt. Ltd. (TTE), domiciled in the UK, on December 23, 2014. Subsequently, TTE acquired 100% equity interest in Triveni Turbines DMCC (TTD) domiciled in Dubai, UAE, effective March 31, 2015.During the year 2017, the Company successfully commissioned the second production facility at Sompura Industrial Area near Bengaluru with an area almost do
The Triveni Turbine Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹744.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triveni Turbine Ltd is ₹23678.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Triveni Turbine Ltd is 89.37 and 28.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triveni Turbine Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triveni Turbine Ltd is ₹350.35 and ₹885 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Triveni Turbine Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.84%, 3 Years at 59.60%, 1 Year at 84.99%, 6 Month at 20.61%, 3 Month at 13.38% and 1 Month at 5.18%.
