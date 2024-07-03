Summary

Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) was incorporated in June 27th, 1995. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and supply of power generating equipment and solutions and has manufacturing facilities at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Triveni SRI Limited is a subsidiary company of Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited and has been dealing with machinery for sugar manufacture. The year 2002-03 was significant to the company as it successfully executed the first short retention type clarifier based on SRI technology in Indian Market.In FY 2014, GE Triveni Limited (GETL), a joint venture received an order for a 45 MW turbine from a cement manufacturer and a 31 MW order from a sugar manufacturer. These orders have enabled GETL to break into two new sectors in the domestic market. During FY2013-2014, the Company redeemed 2,800,000 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share for Rs 10 each on May 31, 2013.During the year 2015, the Company set up international structures to give a boost to the international marketing of its products and services. Accordingly, it has incorporated an international subsidiary, namely, Triveni Turbines Europe Pvt. Ltd. (TTE), domiciled in the UK, on December 23, 2014. Subsequently, TTE acquired 100% equity interest in Triveni Turbines DMCC (TTD) domiciled in Dubai, UAE, effective March 31, 2015.During the year 2017, the Company successfully commissioned the second production facility at Sompura Industrial Area near Bengaluru with an area almost do

