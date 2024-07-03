iifl-logo-icon 1
Triveni Turbine Ltd Share Price

744.9
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open789.9
  • Day's High789.9
  • 52 Wk High885
  • Prev. Close778.05
  • Day's Low743.85
  • 52 Wk Low 350.35
  • Turnover (lac)3,265.08
  • P/E89.37
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value29.07
  • EPS8.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,678.65
  • Div. Yield0.46
Triveni Turbine Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

789.9

Prev. Close

778.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3,265.08

Day's High

789.9

Day's Low

743.85

52 Week's High

885

52 Week's Low

350.35

Book Value

29.07

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,678.65

P/E

89.37

EPS

8.7

Divi. Yield

0.46

Triveni Turbine Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.3

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Triveni Turbine Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Triveni Turbine Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.22%

Foreign: 8.22%

Indian: 47.62%

Non-Promoter- 39.57%

Institutions: 39.57%

Non-Institutions: 4.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Triveni Turbine Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.79

31.79

32.33

32.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

732.8

593.14

738.87

560.1

Net Worth

764.59

624.93

771.2

592.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

811.36

696.93

809.89

740.91

yoy growth (%)

16.41

-13.94

9.31

1.11

Raw materials

-449.93

-354.75

-440.17

-385.36

As % of sales

55.45

50.9

54.34

52.01

Employee costs

-91.58

-80.14

-94.39

-79.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

150.82

138.14

142.17

145.99

Depreciation

-20.02

-20.17

-20.08

-19.1

Tax paid

-90.23

-30.9

-32.11

-47.77

Working capital

-15.24

-41.26

-56.47

36.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.41

-13.94

9.31

1.11

Op profit growth

3.85

-2.77

-8.34

-3.88

EBIT growth

8.86

-4.28

-0.69

-17.18

Net profit growth

181.2

-19.38

12.04

-15.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,654

1,247.55

852.24

702.58

817.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,654

1,247.55

852.24

702.58

817.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

62.4

42.62

227.68

24.35

23.68

Triveni Turbine Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Triveni Turbine Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dhruv M Sawhney

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Nikhil Sawhney

Non Executive Director

Tarun Sawhney

Executive Director

Arun Prabhakar Mote

Independent Director

Anil Kakodkar

Independent Director

Vijay K Thadani

Independent Director

Vipin Sondhi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pulak Prasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajiv Sawhney

Independent Director

Sonu Halan Bhasin

Independent Director

Amrita Gangotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Triveni Turbine Ltd

Summary

Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) was incorporated in June 27th, 1995. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and supply of power generating equipment and solutions and has manufacturing facilities at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Triveni SRI Limited is a subsidiary company of Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited and has been dealing with machinery for sugar manufacture. The year 2002-03 was significant to the company as it successfully executed the first short retention type clarifier based on SRI technology in Indian Market.In FY 2014, GE Triveni Limited (GETL), a joint venture received an order for a 45 MW turbine from a cement manufacturer and a 31 MW order from a sugar manufacturer. These orders have enabled GETL to break into two new sectors in the domestic market. During FY2013-2014, the Company redeemed 2,800,000 8% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share for Rs 10 each on May 31, 2013.During the year 2015, the Company set up international structures to give a boost to the international marketing of its products and services. Accordingly, it has incorporated an international subsidiary, namely, Triveni Turbines Europe Pvt. Ltd. (TTE), domiciled in the UK, on December 23, 2014. Subsequently, TTE acquired 100% equity interest in Triveni Turbines DMCC (TTD) domiciled in Dubai, UAE, effective March 31, 2015.During the year 2017, the Company successfully commissioned the second production facility at Sompura Industrial Area near Bengaluru with an area almost do
Company FAQs

What is the Triveni Turbine Ltd share price today?

The Triveni Turbine Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹744.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Turbine Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triveni Turbine Ltd is ₹23678.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Triveni Turbine Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Triveni Turbine Ltd is 89.37 and 28.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Triveni Turbine Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triveni Turbine Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triveni Turbine Ltd is ₹350.35 and ₹885 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Triveni Turbine Ltd?

Triveni Turbine Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.84%, 3 Years at 59.60%, 1 Year at 84.99%, 6 Month at 20.61%, 3 Month at 13.38% and 1 Month at 5.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Triveni Turbine Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Triveni Turbine Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.84 %
Institutions - 39.58 %
Public - 4.58 %

