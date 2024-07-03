iifl-logo-icon 1
Triveni Turbine Ltd Quarterly Results

762.65
(1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

501.1

463.3

458.05

431.7

387.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

501.1

463.3

458.05

431.7

387.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.6

19.4

17.64

17.22

14.5

Total Income

520.7

482.7

475.69

448.92

402.3

Total Expenditure

389.7

367.7

368.23

348.14

313.6

PBIDT

131

115

107.46

100.78

88.7

Interest

0.8

1

0.74

0.59

0.6

PBDT

130.2

114

106.72

100.19

88.1

Depreciation

6.1

6.2

5.28

5.48

5.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

33.2

25.7

27.38

19.74

19.2

Deferred Tax

-0.1

1.7

-2.14

6.67

-0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

91

80.4

76.2

68.3

64

Minority Interest After NP

0.1

0.4

0.23

0.11

-0.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

90.9

80

75.97

68.19

64.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

90.9

80

75.97

68.19

64.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.85

2.52

2.39

2.15

2.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.8

31.8

31.79

31.79

31.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.14

24.82

23.46

23.34

22.87

PBDTM(%)

25.98

24.6

23.29

23.2

22.71

PATM(%)

18.16

17.35

16.63

15.82

16.5

