Triveni Turbine Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
501.1
463.3
458.05
431.7
387.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
501.1
463.3
458.05
431.7
387.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.6
19.4
17.64
17.22
14.5
Total Income
520.7
482.7
475.69
448.92
402.3
Total Expenditure
389.7
367.7
368.23
348.14
313.6
PBIDT
131
115
107.46
100.78
88.7
Interest
0.8
1
0.74
0.59
0.6
PBDT
130.2
114
106.72
100.19
88.1
Depreciation
6.1
6.2
5.28
5.48
5.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
33.2
25.7
27.38
19.74
19.2
Deferred Tax
-0.1
1.7
-2.14
6.67
-0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
91
80.4
76.2
68.3
64
Minority Interest After NP
0.1
0.4
0.23
0.11
-0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
90.9
80
75.97
68.19
64.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
90.9
80
75.97
68.19
64.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.85
2.52
2.39
2.15
2.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.8
31.8
31.79
31.79
31.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.14
24.82
23.46
23.34
22.87
PBDTM(%)
25.98
24.6
23.29
23.2
22.71
PATM(%)
18.16
17.35
16.63
15.82
16.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.