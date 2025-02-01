iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Triveni Turbine Q3 Profit Soars 36% YoY, Declares ₹2 Dividend

1 Feb 2025 , 12:11 AM

Triveni Turbine has released its Q3 result in which its net profit of ₹92.4 crore for Q3 FY25. It has recorded a growth of 35.5% YoY from ₹68.2 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations has increased 16.6% YoY to ₹503.4 crore from ₹431.7 crore in Q3 FY24. The growth in revenue is majorly due to the strong demand and execution capabilities.

EBITDA rose 30.4% YoY to ₹109.3 crore, as against ₹83.8 crore in the previous year, led by operational efficiencies and robust order execution. EBITDA margin expanded to 21.7%, up from 19.4% in Q3 FY24, marking better cost management and improved profitability.

Order intake for the quarter stood at ₹526 crore, contributing to a record-high outstanding order book of ₹1,819 crore as of December 31, 2024, a 15% YoY increase.

The board of directors has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share with face value of ₹1 each. The record date is on 6th February 2025. Dividend payment for the said amount will be done on or before 17th February 2025 after deducting taxes applicable to the said amount.

The revenue during the nine-month period of FY25 was at a high, leaving up the company’s to reach ₹1,468 crore with an increase of 23% year-on-year. Profit before tax (PBT), however, went up 39 percent YoY at ₹356 crore and as strong at 24.3 percent, therefore consistently improving profitability. Earnings per share (EPS) also rose by 36 percent YoY to ₹8.29, which reflects good earnings growth and has created value to the shareholders.

Chairman & MD Dhruv M. Sawhney said that the company has sustained its new records in revenue, profitability, and order booking and therefore Triveni Turbine is poised for sustainable growth.

Related Tags

  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit News
  • Q3 result
  • Triveni Turbine
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.