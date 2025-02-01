Triveni Turbine Q3 Profit Soars 36% YoY, Declares ₹2 Dividend

Triveni Turbine has released its Q3 result in which its net profit of ₹92.4 crore for Q3 FY25. It has recorded a growth of 35.5% YoY from ₹68.2 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations has increased 16.6% YoY to ₹503.4 crore from ₹431.7 crore in Q3 FY24. The growth in revenue is majorly due to the strong demand and execution capabilities.

EBITDA rose 30.4% YoY to ₹109.3 crore, as against ₹83.8 crore in the previous year, led by operational efficiencies and robust order execution. EBITDA margin expanded to 21.7%, up from 19.4% in Q3 FY24, marking better cost management and improved profitability.

Order intake for the quarter stood at ₹526 crore, contributing to a record-high outstanding order book of ₹1,819 crore as of December 31, 2024, a 15% YoY increase.

The board of directors has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share with face value of ₹1 each. The record date is on 6th February 2025. Dividend payment for the said amount will be done on or before 17th February 2025 after deducting taxes applicable to the said amount.

The revenue during the nine-month period of FY25 was at a high, leaving up the company’s to reach ₹1,468 crore with an increase of 23% year-on-year. Profit before tax (PBT), however, went up 39 percent YoY at ₹356 crore and as strong at 24.3 percent, therefore consistently improving profitability. Earnings per share (EPS) also rose by 36 percent YoY to ₹8.29, which reflects good earnings growth and has created value to the shareholders.

Chairman & MD Dhruv M. Sawhney said that the company has sustained its new records in revenue, profitability, and order booking and therefore Triveni Turbine is poised for sustainable growth.