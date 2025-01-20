Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.3
-14.09
8.89
0.87
Op profit growth
10.19
-5.2
-1.32
-5.16
EBIT growth
17.31
-2.45
4.06
-21.96
Net profit growth
163.68
-15.86
26.89
-22.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.08
21
19.03
21
EBIT margin
20.16
20.85
18.36
19.21
Net profit margin
31.7
14.58
14.88
12.77
RoCE
22.35
24.28
29.58
32.54
RoNW
9.04
4.38
6.19
5.6
RoA
8.78
4.24
5.99
5.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.36
3.17
3.77
2.91
Dividend per share
1.95
1.2
0.5
1
Cash EPS
7.72
2.54
3.14
2.32
Book value per share
26.49
19.72
16.39
13.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.19
32.11
14.93
34.63
P/CEPS
26.17
40.01
17.9
43.28
P/B
7.63
5.16
3.43
7.35
EV/EBIDTA
32.62
19.06
10.29
20.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
13.27
34.38
Tax payout
-55.36
-20.38
-23.26
-33.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.24
52.59
74.33
87.1
Inventory days
73.75
89.06
80.4
80.48
Creditor days
-49.68
-46.14
-58.17
-77.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-168
-128.95
-45.05
-270.25
Net debt / equity
-0.31
-0.17
-0.12
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-1.66
-0.76
-0.43
-0.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.17
-50.7
-53.93
-51.29
Employee costs
-12.07
-12.37
-12.41
-11.72
Other costs
-13.65
-15.91
-14.61
-15.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.