Triveni Turbine Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

762.65
(1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

811.36

696.93

809.89

740.91

yoy growth (%)

16.41

-13.94

9.31

1.11

Raw materials

-449.93

-354.75

-440.17

-385.36

As % of sales

55.45

50.9

54.34

52.01

Employee costs

-91.58

-80.14

-94.39

-79.62

As % of sales

11.28

11.5

11.65

10.74

Other costs

-124.7

-122.27

-131.57

-119.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.36

17.54

16.24

16.07

Operating profit

145.14

139.75

143.75

156.84

OPM

17.88

20.05

17.74

21.16

Depreciation

-20.02

-20.17

-20.08

-19.1

Interest expense

-0.79

-1.12

-3.33

-0.53

Other income

26.49

19.68

21.84

8.79

Profit before tax

150.82

138.14

142.17

145.99

Taxes

-90.23

-30.9

-32.11

-47.77

Tax rate

-59.82

-22.36

-22.58

-32.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.59

107.24

110.06

98.22

Exceptional items

188.89

-18.52

0

0

Net profit

249.49

88.72

110.06

98.22

yoy growth (%)

181.2

-19.38

12.04

-15.45

NPM

30.74

12.73

13.58

13.25

