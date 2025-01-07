Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
811.36
696.93
809.89
740.91
yoy growth (%)
16.41
-13.94
9.31
1.11
Raw materials
-449.93
-354.75
-440.17
-385.36
As % of sales
55.45
50.9
54.34
52.01
Employee costs
-91.58
-80.14
-94.39
-79.62
As % of sales
11.28
11.5
11.65
10.74
Other costs
-124.7
-122.27
-131.57
-119.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.36
17.54
16.24
16.07
Operating profit
145.14
139.75
143.75
156.84
OPM
17.88
20.05
17.74
21.16
Depreciation
-20.02
-20.17
-20.08
-19.1
Interest expense
-0.79
-1.12
-3.33
-0.53
Other income
26.49
19.68
21.84
8.79
Profit before tax
150.82
138.14
142.17
145.99
Taxes
-90.23
-30.9
-32.11
-47.77
Tax rate
-59.82
-22.36
-22.58
-32.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.59
107.24
110.06
98.22
Exceptional items
188.89
-18.52
0
0
Net profit
249.49
88.72
110.06
98.22
yoy growth (%)
181.2
-19.38
12.04
-15.45
NPM
30.74
12.73
13.58
13.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.