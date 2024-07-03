Triveni Turbine Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,195.89
877.79
615.67
524.05
663.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,195.89
877.79
615.67
524.05
663.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.12
30.14
219.93
15.96
17.8
Total Income
1,241.01
907.93
835.6
540.01
681.76
Total Expenditure
967.27
710.36
499.18
419.67
526.14
PBIDT
273.74
197.57
336.42
120.34
155.62
Interest
1.92
0.49
0.52
0.78
2.52
PBDT
271.82
197.08
335.9
119.56
153.1
Depreciation
15.47
14.91
15.16
15.24
15.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
57.34
43.6
88
28.57
34.24
Deferred Tax
5.72
1.32
-4.44
-3.43
-4.31
Reported Profit After Tax
193.29
137.25
237.18
79.18
108
Minority Interest After NP
0.12
0.22
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
193.17
137.03
237.18
79.18
108
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
143.81
-13.45
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
193.17
137.03
93.37
92.63
108
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.08
4.24
7.34
2.45
3.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
100
0
50
Equity
31.79
32.33
32.33
32.33
32.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.89
22.5
54.64
22.96
23.43
PBDTM(%)
22.72
22.45
54.55
22.81
23.05
PATM(%)
16.16
15.63
38.52
15.1
16.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.