Triveni Turbine Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.79
31.79
32.33
32.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
732.8
593.14
738.87
560.1
Net Worth
764.59
624.93
771.2
592.43
Minority Interest
Debt
3.12
3.72
2.03
3.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.53
21.53
19.46
17.13
Total Liabilities
795.24
650.18
792.69
613
Fixed Assets
269.05
261.71
242.87
248.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
400.28
332.31
465.92
277.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.58
17.07
15.04
12.04
Networking Capital
-183.57
-167.7
-138.25
-11.36
Inventories
238.2
213.52
169.69
165.56
Inventory Days
76.33
86.7
Sundry Debtors
125
97.88
92.11
76.36
Debtor Days
41.43
39.99
Other Current Assets
85.87
53.47
58.57
43.19
Sundry Creditors
-160.06
-109.81
-106.61
-75.77
Creditor Days
47.95
39.68
Other Current Liabilities
-472.58
-422.76
-352.01
-220.7
Cash
289.88
206.77
207.1
85.9
Total Assets
795.22
650.16
792.68
613
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.