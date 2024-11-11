Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

TRIVENI TURBINE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 11, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

TRIVENI TURBINE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company both on standalone & consolidated basis for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 9 May 2024

TRIVENI TURBINE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 16 2024 for considering inter-alia the following matters: 1. To approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To recommend final dividend if any on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome Of Board Meeting 1 Approval of Audited Financial results for Q4 & year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Declaration of Final dividend of Rs. 1.30 per share. 3. Completion of Term of Mr. Shailendra Bhandari. 1 Approval of Audited Financial results for Q4 & year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Declaration of Final dividend of Rs. 1.30 per share. 3. Completion of Term of Mr. Shailendra Bhandari as an Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, March 30, 2024 has, inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Appointment of Independent Directors 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney as Managing Director (designated as Chairman and Managing Director) of the Company 3. Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company 4. Resignation of Mr. Rajiv Sawhney as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and appointment of Mr. Pulkit Bhasin as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company The meeting commenced at 12:05 pm. and concluded at 1.50 pm. This is for your information and record. Appointment of Mr. Pulkit Bhasin as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

