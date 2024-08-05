|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|1.3
|130
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 16, 2024. Recommended a final dividend@ 130 % i.e. Rs.1.30 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re. I/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the shareholders, subject to deduction of tax at source, within thirty days from the date of declaration. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, September 6, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the Members entitled to receive the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|1.3
|130
|Interim
|The board of Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per fully paidup equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each & a special dividend of Re. 1/- per fully paidup equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- each for the Financial year 2023-2024 & fixed Friday, February 16, 2024 as the Record Date.
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|1
|100
|Special
|The board of Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per fully paidup equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each & a special dividend of Re. 1/- per fully paidup equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- each for the Financial year 2023-2024 & fixed Friday, February 16, 2024 as the Record Date.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.