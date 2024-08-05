Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 16, 2024. Recommended a final dividend@ 130 % i.e. Rs.1.30 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re. I/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the shareholders, subject to deduction of tax at source, within thirty days from the date of declaration. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, September 6, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the Members entitled to receive the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)