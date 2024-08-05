iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Triveni Turbine Ltd Dividend

700.95
(-0.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Triveni Turbine CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend16 May 20246 Sep 20246 Sep 20241.3130Final
Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 16, 2024. Recommended a final dividend@ 130 % i.e. Rs.1.30 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re. I/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the shareholders, subject to deduction of tax at source, within thirty days from the date of declaration. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, September 6, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the Members entitled to receive the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Dividend5 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 20241.3130Interim
The board of Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per fully paidup equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each & a special dividend of Re. 1/- per fully paidup equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- each for the Financial year 2023-2024 & fixed Friday, February 16, 2024 as the Record Date.
Dividend5 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 20241100Special
The board of Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.30 per fully paidup equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each & a special dividend of Re. 1/- per fully paidup equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- each for the Financial year 2023-2024 & fixed Friday, February 16, 2024 as the Record Date.

Triveni Turbine: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Triveni Turbine Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.